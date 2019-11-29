PAULDING — A ten-win season a year ago and seven returning letter winners have the Paulding Lady Panthers excited about the prospects for the 2019-2020 girls basketball season.
The Maroon and White will feature a new head coach in Matt Arellano, who takes over after serving as an assistant the past several seasons.
Arellano is looking forward to his new opportunity.
“I am looking forward to the season,” noted Arellano. “The girls are working very hard and have really done a great job of listening and picking up what we have tried to instill.”
Paulding welcomes back a solid core of letter winners, including a pair of seniors, three juniors and two sophomores.
Senior guards Sydney McCullough (5-4) and Chelsi Giesige (5-8) lead the list of returnees for the Lady Panthers. Giesige bucketed 11.3 points per game and topped the maroon and white with 70 assists and 55 steals on the season.
McCullough chipped in 2.5 points per game for Paulding and hauled down in 2.4 rebounds a contest. She also added 26 assists and 19 steals for the maroon and white.
Juniors back for another season include forward Sadie Estle (6-0), guard Jalynn Parrett (5-8) and guard/forward Leigha Egnor (5-8).
Estle recorded 4.2 points and 4.2 rebounds a game for Paulding last season while Parrett finished the season averaging 4.6 markers a night while dishing out 22 assists. Egnor also aided the maroon and white cause with 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
“We have a lot of experience back and I am excited to watch this team develop,” added the Panther cause.
Sophomore guards Janae Pease (5-5) and Audrey Giesige (5-9) also come back to aid the Paulding cause. Pease returns after scoring 3.4 points and grabbed 2.5 rebounds a night, dishing out 34 assists and 26 steals.
Audrey Giesige chipped in 5.8 points per game and finished with 36 assists and 16 steals.
“The girls have a willingness to learn,” continued Arellano. “I believe our defense will be a key strength for our team this season. We have a team full of young ladies that can be very pesky and intense defensively.”
Senior forward Katie Strayer (5-11) is expected to contribute as well for the Lady Panthers.
“Rebounding is always going to be a key for us,” added the new Paulding head coach. “Winning that battle on a nightly basis will be a concern for us going into every game.”
After averaging only 8.5 turnovers per game last season, that will again be a key focus for this year’s squad as well.
“It is always important to win the turnover battle,” Arellano noted. “That is another big area of focus for us.”
“Trust and effort are our key words this season,” stated the Panther mentor. “We have talent but we need to have a laser like focus on playing the style of game that we believe is most beneficial to this collection of talent. We aim to improve everyday as coaches, players and as a team.”
In the Northwest Conference, Arellano believes that the Panthers can be in the middle of the league race.
“I believe we can be in the thick of the race in a tough conference with some very talented players and coaches,” concluded Arellano. “Crestview, Spencerville and Columbus Grove all made an impression on me last season and I look for them to be even better this year. Teams like Delphos Jefferson, Bluffton, Ada and Allen East all can present various problems for teams as well. It should be a competitive season.”
