BRYAN — Entering his 13th season as Bryan head coach, Todd Grosjean will have plenty to replace from last year’s 11-12 edition of Golden Bear girls hoops.
A quartet of four-year letterwinners departed following graduation, including 1,000-point scorer and first team all-NWOAL and all-district performer Kennedy Lamberson (13 ppg, 5.8 rpg).
With McKenna Grube (9 ppg, 7 rpg, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Kayla Arnold (5 ppg, honorable mention all-NWOAL) and Baylee Krupp (3 ppg) also departing, plenty of positions will be up for grabs as the new season approaches.
“Leadership and consistent scorers are question marks at the start of the season,” said Grosjean, whose Bears finished fourth in the league standings a season ago. “We lost four four-year letterwinners and a wealth of experience and leadership. We need people to step into leadership roles as well as find some balanced scoring.”
That 3-4 league finish is a bit misleading, however, as the Bears were very close to shaking up the NWOAL championship race a season ago. Bryan fell to Evergreen by two points, Swanton by three and Patrick Henry by three while knocking off Archbold and Wauseon, both of which finished ahead of the Bears in the final league standings.
Despite the major losses, seven letterwinners return to replenish the lineup for the Golden Bears. A three-year honoree, Kelly Miller is back after tearing an ACL in her junior season as the 5-3 guard will likely slot into the starting lineup.
Juniors McKendry Semer (4.7 ppg, 4 rpg), Shallyn Miley (4.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and Brooke Lamberson (1.6 ppg) are back to don Purple and Gold while sophomores Addie Arnold (3.9 ppg) and Delilah Taylor (2.2 ppg) will also see time for the second straight season at the varsity level.
“We return a number of young kids that gained experience as underclassmen,” explained Grosjean. “We also have girls that played on a JV team that finished 20-2 last season. We have good depth at every position and have some size inside. We need to continue to defend and keep ourselves in games.”
“We hope to factor into the NWOAL league race and build on the success the girls had,” said Grosjean. “All three fall sports teams experienced a great deal of success.”
Juniors Kloee Antigo (5-10 forward), Jadynn Cupp (5-9 forward) and Bre Long (5-7 forward) will be potential contributors, along with sophomore point guard Allie Zimmerman and freshmen Reese Grothaus and Blayze Langenderfer.
