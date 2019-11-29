ANTWERP — Despite losing seven seniors from the squad to graduation, the Antwerp Archers enter the 2019-2020 season with expectations at a high level with the return of a talented but youthful group.
The Archers were 16-6 a season ago and 4-3 in the Green Meadows Conference and will bring back three key returnees from that team.
Leading the way is 6-4 senior Jayvin Landers, who comes back after bucketing a dozen markers while adding 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists a contest.
Another senior returnee is 6-1 guard/forward Blake Schuette while 6-0 junior Austin Lichty also returns.
Schuette scored three points while grabbing two boards a night with Lichty chipping in seven points, 2.5 rebounds and two assists a night.
The Archers also will benefit from several talented junior varsity players coming up from an undefeated squad a season ago.
Seniors Jake Eaken (6-1) and Jacob Savina (6-0) will be in the battle for playing time while juniors Owen Sheedy (6-2), Hunter Grant (5-11) and Dylan Hines (5-11) also are expected to be in the mix.
Sophomores Luke Krouse (6-2), Jagger Landers (6-6) and Hunter Sproles (6-2) will challenge for varsity action as well.
“One of the strengths of this group as a whole is an excellent work ethic,” noted Antwerp head coach Doug Billman, who is 37-31 overall at Antwerp and 130-156 for his career.
The Archers will be athletic and long and Billman is impressed with the basketball IQ of the Blue and White.
“We will have good length,” Billman continued of his squad. “The knowledge of the game of basketball and the fact that many of them can play multiple positions is a strength for us. They are very motivated.”
A couple of areas of concern for the Archer head coach are inexperience and depth.
“This team is going to very inexperienced at the varsity level overall,” added Billman. “Another thing is we need to develop some depth at certain positions. Team chemistry is also very important and that is something that we need to work on as well.”
Taking things one day at a time is something Antwerp has focused on in the preseason.
“Our biggest focus has been our approach to each practice this preseason,” commented the Antwerp mentor. “We need to continue to work on becoming consistent performers and learn our respective roles for the team.”
Billman is excited to see how this team develops this season.
“This is certainly a new team with only three returning letter winners,” Billman noted. “Our overall outlook is trying to develop a consistent performance for our inexperienced players. We have some very talented and motivated basketball players. If we can improve in our consistency and gain some game experience, this team can have success. But, our focus has to be about the process each day in order to maximize our ability.”
In the league, Billman thinks the race is wide open.
“The GMC is really an incredible league to coach in and be a part of,” concluded Billman. “All of the teams are well-coached and they all are capable of hurting you in different ways. For us to be mentioned, we are going to need to come into each week and prepare well and then come in ready to play every night.”
