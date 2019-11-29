METAMORA — Experience is the name of the game for the Evergreen Vikings, who will hope for improvement on an 8-14 campaign a season ago.
In her fourth year at the helm of the Evergreen program, head coach Brittaney Cymbolin will have six returning letterwinners to build upon a season that struggled to score at times, averaging just 38.6 points per game.
Senior Savannah VanOstrand’s seven points and six rebounds per contest headline the returning standouts for the Vikings, which knocked off Bryan, Liberty Center and Swanton en route to a 3-0 start in league play before falling to the league’s upper echelon.
Mady Peluso (Jr., 6 ppg, 3 rpg) is also back, along with seniors Nicole (3 ppg, 2 rpg) and Naomi Brand (2 ppg, 2 rpg) and Kennedi Keifer (5 ppg, 2 rpg) and sophomore Bekah Bowser (3 ppg, 2 rpg).
“One of our strengths consists of our ability to work as a team,” said Cymbolin. “These kids are extremely unselfish and work well together. We also have a young group of underclassmen who push our upperclassmen to perform each and every day.”
Those underclassmen include sophomores Sydney Woodring and Paige Radel and juniors Morgan Foster and Jordan Lumbrezer.
“We need to do a better job of starting off strong and rebounding the basketball,” added Cymbolin. “I feel like our girls can surprise some teams with their work ethic and team play. Over the past year, our girls have truly come together and will be fun to watch this season.”
