With a group of five seniors leading the way, the Evergreen Vikings are one of the team picked to contend for a Northwest Ohio Athletic League title.
The Vikings bring back seniors Mason Loeffler (15 points), Nate Brighton (10 points, 9.7 rebounds), Jack Etue (3 points), CJ Houk (1.8 points) and Shane Ruetz (1 point).
“We have really good size with five seniors returning,” said Evergreen coach Jerry Keifer, who is heading into his 28th year leading the Vikings. “Experience should be a strength. We have two four-year starters returning.”
The team will have to make up losses of three seniors and another who left the district.
“We lost our two primary ballhandlers from last year,” said Keifer. “We will have two new point guards getting their first varsity action.”
Juniors Austin Lumbrezer and Dylan Hickerson, along with sophomores Ethan Loeffler and Evan Lumbrezer, will also help the Vikings out.
Keifer is looking to build on the success where the Vikings went 20-5 last season.
“We believe we can build on the season we had last year and continue to work hard and compete for a league title,” said Keifer.
The dean of coaches in the NWOAL also knows winning a league title will not come easy.
“It should be an interesting year in the NWOAL,” admitted Keifer. “I see four or five teams with a legit shot at a league title.”
