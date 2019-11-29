A new face will represent the Bombers this year as Andrew Kiess will take over for Matt Holcomb who guided the team for the past two seasons.
Kiess has most recently been a part of the Edon girl’s program and will bring his wealth of knowledge to his new position.
Only one graduate, Daryke Bass, was lost from a 5-17 (4-8 BBC) 2018 season where the bombers lost to North Central in the sectional semifinals.
Kiess is full of optimism for the group he returns this season.
“We have a promising group coming back this year that has varsity experience,” he said. “Our team is athletic, competitive and resilient. We have solid numbers that will produce competitive practices that in most improve your team production on game day.”
Austin Kiess (Sr., 3 letters, 10 ppg, 5 rpg), Tatum Shaffter (Sr., 2 letters, 9 ppg), Jacob Dulle (Sr.), Nathan Myers (Sr.), Drew Gallehue (So., 15 ppg, 8 rpg), Cassius Hulbert (So.), Jack Berry (So.) and Henley Dye (So.) return as letterwinners with experience.
Edon also has the benefits of a group of newcomers that can be mixed in for depth needs.
Shane Zulch (Sr.), Conner Skiles (Sr.), Keagan Romine (Sr.) and Cameron Siebenaler (Sr.) will be playing varsity for their first time but will likely have the chance to see lengthy minutes as substitutes.
“We are still learning where all the pieces will fit together,” admitted Kiess. “We intend to be very competitive each and every game.”
As far as the league, Kiess expects good basketball from every opponent.
“I would expect the league to be very competitive,” he said. “We anticipate showing improvement as the year moves along with a focus on ramping things up quickly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.