Caela Walker returns for her fourth year at the helm of the Edon girls basketball team and will have a solid core returning after losing just two letterwinners from last season.
After a 13-7 (7-3 BBC) 2018-19 campaign that saw their season end in the sectional final to Edgerton, the Lady Bombers will only lose Reagan Gallehue and Marie Haegland from last year’s team.
“Mentality is to continue to get better, the team has set some goals that we are working really hard towards,” stated Edon head coach Caela Walker. “Never give up mentality and find a way.”
On top of that, Edon returns eight letter winners in seniors Claire Radabaugh, Riley Bloir, Zoe Maier, Natasha Warner and Arianna Howard, juniors Sydney Bignell and Paige Briner and sophomore Carlie Kiess.
“It’s a great feeling having the experience coming back to continue to mold and grow the program,” added Walker.
The Bombers also have three sophomores that will look to make an impact at the varsity level in Ashley Kaylor, Olivia Mitchell and Kerrin Towers.
“Sophomores that we are confident will provide us with some solid things on both ends of the floor this season,” stated Edon head coach Caela Walker. “They have worked hard over the summer and are off to a solid start this year and we are excited to get them in the mix with the returners we have.”
Walker looks at the returners’ experience and talent on the team as a strength for this season.
“We return five seniors (Radabaugh, Bloir, Maier, Warner, Howard) which bring a depth of experience, and two juniors (Bignell and Briner) and a sophomore (Kiess). This group has played together and have worked hard in the off season,” explained Walker. “This senior group has done a fantastic job of bringing our younger kids along and getting them acclimated to the program. Our junior group in Briner and Bignell bring athleticism and a spark of energy to the team on both ends of the floor. Kiess, who also adds experience as she saw some significant minutes last season at the point guard position and stepped up during tournament play. We have some younger kids that I am excited to see develop and get them in the mix as well.”
However, there’s still some work to be done and potential weaknesses.
“We are working on getting some girls healthy and continuing to work defense and fundamentals,” noted Walker.
Walker is expecting a very competitive and strong league race this year.
“The league is going to be extremely tough and competitive,” said Walker. “Teams get better every year and work in the off season just like we do. I’m excited to compete this season against all of the teams in the BBC.”
Hopes for the season are high in Lady Bomber country.
“We are excited and looking forward to competing this season,” concluded Walker. “Continue to sharpen up on the little things and find a way to get it done on both ends of the court.”
