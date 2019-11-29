EDGERTON — One of the biggest challenges faced by the Edgerton Bulldogs this season will be trying to find an identity after graduating six from a program that prides itself on playing hard and physical.
While finishing in the middle of the road with a 13-11 overall record and a 3-4 GMC showing that left them standing near the center of the pack, the Bulldogs picked things up with a solid sectional tourney journey before falling in the district semis to eventual D-IV regional semifinalist Hicksville.
A large part of Edgerton’s prowess on the planks came from producers such as first team GMC sparkplug Braydon Cape, league honorable mention honoree Clayton Flegal, Greg Roth, Eric Herman, Cole Burggrave and Shane Kellogg.
A 30-percent 3-ball shooter, Cape’s 11.5 points led a Bulldog offensive effort that garnered just over 40 points per game for the squad throughout the year. Meanwhile, Flegal toughed out 3.8 boards out of a 27-rebound team average while good for 4.7 points and a pair of gives per game.
But Cape’s scoring and Flegal’s categorical numbers have vanished due to graduation, leaving four returning letterwinners – three seniors and a sophomore – and an incoming pack of new talent to take the team beyond past performances.
While all four varsity returnees bring back decent size at 6-0 and beyond, a lack of height among those new to the varsity scene is another obstacle faced by 11th-year mentor Matt Ripke when drawing up the season schematics.
“Losing six quality seniors to graduation as well as a lack of size is something of a concern,” admitted Ripke, who has constructed a 163-79 record in charge of the Bulldogs. “Perimeter shooting is one of the areas that we need to continue to improve on for us to build depth and be successful this season.”
Lack of size and a large group of inexperienced players aside, there are definitely reasons for Edgerton fans to be excited as the winter season draws near. One of which is the return of 6-4 senior twin towers Logan Showalter and Jaron Cape, both of whom had a dynamic impact for the team as juniors.
Showalter is back after averaging 10.2 points per game a year ago as the squad’s second-leading scorer while leading the team with 6.5 rebounds – nearly twice that of any other Bulldog in the 2018-19 outing. Proving to be a daunting defensive paint presence, Showalter made opponents nervous with 14 blocked shots as well.
While Cape averaged just six points per game, he was good for clutch threes with a dangerous 39-percent effort (20-of-51) from long range as the Bulldogs’ best perimeter shooter. Cape didn’t get to the stripe often but was effective when he did, sinking 11-of-15 for 73 percent.
Edgerton will also have the luxury of returning senior Colin Gary, a 6-3 playmaker who could either take it to the rim or use his propensity for finding the open shooter. Turning in 4.1 points per night, Gary’s 1.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds definitely showed signs of someone who could get the job done.
The sophomore letterman of the returning bunch is Gannon Ripke, who cut his varsity teeth as a freshman and picked up valuable experience to bring back to the fold this season.
Mainly a role player last season, Ripke bucketed 2.3 points per game while an average night saw the 6-0 Bulldog pull down 2.5 rebounds.
As to be expected, all will have their roles updated and revamped as they now step up as the next leaders in line.
“Our returning letterwinners from last season provide us with varsity experience along with a group of newcomers that are hungry and will be counted on to provide much-needed depth throughout the year,” said Ripke.
Seniors Arryn Pahl and Elliot Roth will get their first full-on taste of varsity play this season, as will a junior troop consisting of Troy Wolfe, Craig Blue, Noah Landel and Isaiah Canales.
Non-league competition clearly is not lacking in Edgerton’s early schedule, featuring a string of quality opponents in such traditionally sound squads like Stryker, Archbold, Wauseon and Swanton before competing in the annual Route 49 Classic to celebrate the holiday roundball season.
