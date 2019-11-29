The graduation of the linchpin to a run to the NWOAL championship and the D-III regional tournament would likely be a heavy blow to a program.
For Delta, however, the goals are as high as ever with four of the program’s top five scorers from last year’s 22-4 campaign coming back for another season.
With 10th-year head coach Ryan Ripke (150-68) at the helm, the Panthers are hoping that the graduation of NWOAL Player of the Year Abby Freeman (14.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.7 apg, special mention all-Ohio) won’t dent the upwards trajectory too much.
A quartet of juniors return to don Delta green, led by guard Braelyn Wymer’s 10.6 ppg (second team all-NWOAL) and wing Brooklyn Green’s 10 ppg (honorable mention all-NWOAL) and 4.3 rpg. With Brooklyn Wymer (8.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, second team all-NWOAL) and Reagan Rouleau (4.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg) also back, Ripke is optimistic about the upcoming year.
“As sophomores, (they) played vital roles in our success last year and accounted for about 60 percent of our offense,” noted the Delta skipper. “As a group, they are very well-rounded, they each bring something different and valuable.
“However, even though we have a lot coming back, our biggest concern will be our depth. After those four girls, no one has played any meaningful varsity time. We need to find girls who will play valuable minutes and can do the intangibles for us.”
Senior forward Jorrdyn Wolford will likely be asked to take on a larger role while juniors Ella Ford and Kiersten Culler, sophomore Jersey Irelan and freshman Khloe Weber are other newcomers to watch.
“We have a good core back from last year ... but we have a lot of new faces that will have to learn to mesh together,” said Ripke. “That may take some time for us to develop a new identity. I think we will get better as the season goes on and hopefully we’ll be peaking at the end to make a run in the tournament.
“I think we can compete for another league title. However, Wauseon brings everyone back and have to be considered one of the favorites. Archbold brings back a lot of experience and can never be counted out. Bryan also brings back a lot of girls from last year’s team and they will add a talented guard that was out last year with an injury.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.