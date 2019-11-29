CONTINENTAL — With six returning letter winners, including four starters, Continental should be able to improve on last season’s 4-20 overall mark and 2-5 PCL record.
Madi Sharp, lost to graduation, is the only starter lost.
The Continental team has four seniors this year, in Addy Armey, Alex Hoeffel, Kerri Prowant and Katie Keller.
Heading up the group is senior guard Armey, a PCL second-team choice last season, and junior guard Cate Etter, an honorable mention selection.
Armey was one of the area’s steals leaders, averaging 3.9 steals per game. Etter looks to improve on her rebounding, where she averaged 6.3 per game last season.
Other returnees are guards Hoeffel and Prowant, forward Keller and junior forward Maddi Potts. Hoeffel was also exceptional on defense, with two high games of 10 steals and nine steals.
The promising newcomers are sophomore guards Jensen Armey and Kayden centers, freshman forwards Alli Scott and Jensen Prowant and freshman guard Reese Knowles.
Continental coach K.C. Knowles feels that in order to improve on last year’s record, rebounding will play a key role. With Etter at 5-8, Keller, 5-7 and Potts at 5-6 the tallest players, it will take some work.
“Rebounding will need to be improved upon, if we look to vastly improve our record and make any type of run late in the year,” Knowles said. “The team will look to build off of our senior leadership and hope to improve to a .500 season. The PCL will be wide open with Kalida, Columbus Grove, Ft. Jennings and Miller City all looking to be front runners.”
