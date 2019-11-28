OTTAWA — On one hand, the Ottawa-Glandorf basketball program said goodbye to a number of strong players after their triple overtime loss to Liberty Benton in the district finals.
But these are the Lady Titans, a team that has been no stranger to battling for WBL supremacy and making long runs in the tournament.
With three starters back for the 2019-2020 Titans, this year’s squad has a solid corps to compete with on a nightly basis.
Senior point guard Brianna Schimmoeller (honorable mention WBL) returns after averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and three assists per game during the team’s 23-2, WBL championship campaign.
The Titan also return junior wing Kelsey Erford who earned second team all-conference recognition after scoring at a clip of eight points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and sophomore Erin Kaufman. Kaufman was a key contributor as a freshman post player where she was good for just over eight points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
“We return three starters who all garnered WBL honors last year, and create a strong nucleus to build around,” noted eighth year head coach Troy Yant, who has an impressive 162-24 record at the helm.
“We lost five seniors that have contributed immensely to our success the last four years and they will be very difficult to replace. This is also one of the younger teams we have had at O-G, so it may take awhile to get this team playing together.”
While replacing the likes of WBL Player of the Year Erin Kaufman (12.8 ppg, 4 rpg, first team all-district), Ashley Schroeder (8.6 ppg, first team WBL and District 8), Paige Sutter (3.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg), Kasey Ellerbrock (8.7 ppg, 58 3-pointers) and defensive specialist Jayla Balbaugh will be difficult, the Titans always seem to find a way.
Among the players now ready to step up are seniors Peyton Warnecke (wing) and Jazmyne Rich (post). Junior guards Anna Siefker and Lauren Diller and sophomore post/wing player Kaydree Frey are also battling for more minutes while Maggie Verhoff (guard), Lily Haselman (guard), Chloee Glenn (post/wing) and Emma Brinkman (wing) all join the program as freshmen.
“Our core players will need to demonstrate great leadership as we acclimate the younger girls to the speed and intensity of varsity action,” said Yant. “Our younger players are athletic but largely untested and we will need to go through the normal growing pains.
“The top half of the WBL looks to be very competitive this year with several teams that finished in the middle of the pack last year having gained a valuable year of experience within their systems,,” concluded Yant. “This should be a very interesting year in the WBL as we attempt to reload against some quality opponents, beginning right away with Wapakoneta in our WBL opener.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.