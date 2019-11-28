How much will experience equate to success on the court for the Defiance Bulldogs when they battle through their 2019-20 campaign?
For head coach Rafael Manriquez, assistant coaches Shannon Hageman and Nathan Headley and the Bulldog faithful, the hope is that the answer is immensely.
Defiance brings back its top five scorers, five rebounders, its top long-range threat and a wealth of athletes among the nine returning letterwinners from their 6-17 2018-19 season. And now they look to climb back up the WBL after finishing fifth (4-5).
“We bring back a lot of girls who gained a lot of experience last year playing varsity minutes for the first time and we are hoping to build from those experiences heading into this season,” noted the Defiance mentor. “We have the ability to play lots of girls with different lineups, like going with three forwards/posts at one time. This should look to create matchup issues for our opponents.”
Alex Hartman (guard, 2.5 ppg), Sadie Tuckerman (2.4 ppg) and Cyra Markowski (guard) are the three letterwinners gone from last year’s squad.
Returning for the Bulldogs, however, is a four-year letterwinner in Carlee Smiddy, who led the team in points per game (8.9), field goal percentage (56 percent), rebounds per game (6.7) and steals (2.3).
“Carlee Smiddy has the most game experience and really has been a four-year varsity player, three-year starter for us,” said Manriquez. “She was very valuable as a sophomore when we won 20 games and were district runner-up. She is a great defender, physical around the basket and knows what we want to do, so we will lean on her this year more than we have in the past.”
Seniors Tammy Aguilera and Trinity Shirk give Defiance a pair of veteran guards to also help lead a team and look to carry over a strong preseason into the regular season.
“Tammy Aguilera and Trinity Shirk have stepped up as seniors taking on more of a leadership role from the summer and seeing their games improve,” said Manriquez. “Tammy brings us lots of energy and Trinity has been able to knock down some shots for us from the outside in the preseason, which is another option that we need to be a better team.”
Aguilera averaged a team-high 2.1 assists as a junior and was second with an average of two steals per game. She also averaged three points per contest.
Jordan Davis gives the Bulldogs two strong players down low after grabbing a team-high 21 offensive rebounds last year. Davis averaged 3.2 points and 4.1 rebounds.
Smiddy, Davis, Aguilera, Shirk and sophomore Olivia Moats are penciled in as the team’s starters, with Joanna Schlatter (honorable mention WBL) also expected to rotate in as a starting guard.
Moats put up solid numbers as a freshman, where she was second on the team in scoring at 5.6 points per game and knocking down 21 of her 70 three-point attempts. The 5-6 Moats was third on the team in steals with 1.6 per game and also proved her ability to find the open shooter with a couple assists per contest.
Her progression as a sophomore will go a long way toward Defiance’s success.
“Liv has a ton of potential and has the ability to make shots,” said Manriquez. “We need her to continue to grow mentally and stay engaged when things get tough out there. She could be a very good player if she can control her emotions on the floor.”
Schlatter did a little bit of everything for Defiance a year ago, scoring 5.1 points per contest and adding 4.4 rebounds, just over an assist per game and was good for a steal and a block on occasion.
“We are hoping that the experience we gained last year will help correct some of our offensive inefficiencies from last year,” said Manriquez. “We don’t have to make a bunch of long range shots but if we can improve on making easy shots around the basket and knock down a few more free throws those things should take care of themselves.”
Depth off the bench comes in the form of a number of juniors and seniors.
Emalee McKenzie (2.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg), Kendall Black (1.9 ppg, 1.8 rpg) and Raelle Gonzales (1.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg) appeared in more than half the team’s games a season ago. Black, a 6-foot junior, and Gonzales (5-10, senior) give the team some added height off the bench and along with senior Selena Garcia will see some time in the post.
McKenzie, Tenley Baldwin and Ruusu “Rose” Juonala, a foreign exchange student from Finland, provide depth at the guard positions.
“(Rose) has been an unexpected surprise for us,” said Manriquez. “She is a very hard worker at practice and sees the court really well. She is learning to adjust to the speed and physicality of the game and we will look to use her more and more as the year goes on.
“We had a pretty good summer with this group and showed improvement from the end of last year through the preseason,” added Manriquez. “If the girls can try to find a role to contribute to the team with, based on their strengths, we have a chance to put a lot of girls on the floor. Being consistent as a group and improving everyday will help us take a step forward from where we were last year.”
Defiance’s schedule will put the team’s depth to the test right from the start.
An early season test from a talented and successful Napoleon squad followed shortly after with a visit from the three-time defending Green Meadows Conference champion Wayne Trace Raiders will show quickly the areas the team is strong in and the ones that need some extra work. The Bulldogs will have a little over a week after its first two games before then opening the league slate with St. Marys (13-11, 6-3 WBL).
“We would like to go out and compete at a high level within our schedule,” said Manriquez. “We have no easy games and must be ready to play every night.
“We are looking to improve as the season moves along and put ourselves in position to compete with the top teams in our league. O-G, Bath, St. Marys and Wapak are still the teams to beat in the league. Everyone will be competitive with a lot of returning players coming back from last year across the league.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.