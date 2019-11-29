The Cadets begin their second season under Bill Williams finishing 1-21 (0-12 BBC) a year ago.
Replacing three seniors who graduated will be at the forefront in the early part of the season.
Easton Heer, Christian McKinney and Mark Pearly have moved on and filling their spots will fall to three seniors returning.
Blake Funkhouser, Jay Garrett and Cade Keefer return for their final season as the core of the Hilltop offense.
Joining them are six other returning lettermen including: Connor Schlosser (Jr.), Chase Whitman (Jr.), Carson Jennings (So.), Ian Hoffman (So.), Brennon Carter (So.) and Alex Swany-Richmond (So.).
Others who will likely see varsity action include Griffin McEwen (So.) and Tucker Beres.
