BRYAN — Now in his fourth season, Brandon Fisher has some experienced players back as the Bryan Golden Bears look to improve upon a 13-11 record last season that included a 2-5 finish in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
The Bears bring back six players with playing experience.
“Our strength will be our length and experience,”said Fisher. “We will have a tall team this year, and we have six guys who have all played meaningful varsity basketball.”
Leading the returnees is 6-3 forward Caleb Zuver, who was second-team all-league and averaged 9.6 points a game on 38 percent shooting on the outside.
The height continues with 6-6 junior Titus Rohrer, who averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds, and 6-7 senior Reese Jackson, who scored 8.7 points and pulled down 3.8 rebounds a game last season.
Junior Canon Lamberson brings back experience as well.
The team will also have senior guards in Austin Dean and Connor Arthur (7.2 points, 2.7 assists).
“The seniors we have are a great group of kids and they should make this team very close,” Fisher said of the group. “We have a good mix of positions that hopefully will compliment each other well.”
The team has already started to take shape.
“We had a good summer and we look forward to getting started,” said Fisher. “These seniors will need to lead us and they can do that. Our length can be a great asset to us, but we need to figure out how to have everybody contribute offensively to reach our potential.”
Filling out the roster will be juniors Braiden Showalter and Keith Huard, along with sophomore Craig Jackson.
Even with the size, Fisher is concerned about a few things.
“It sounds weird to say with our length, but we need to rebound the ball better,” admitted the Bryan coach. “Last year, we had some good defensive possessions that didn’t pan out because we didn’t rebound the ball well at times. We also have had some injuries that has hurt our overall depth a lot. We need to get healthy and stay healthy, and right now that is a major concern.”
One thing Fisher wants to work on is the number of league wins the Bears had a season ago.
“We need to improve big time on how we performed in the league last year,” admitted Fisher. “We had some very good wins outside the league and that was a step in the right direction. Now we need to be consistent during league games and hopefully get better.”
Fisher is looking at a deep and talented NWOAL this year.
“Every team we’ll play in our league is well-coached and I think that’s something that stands out a lot when looking at our league schedule,” said Fisher. “They’re all prepared and very good at making adjustments.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.