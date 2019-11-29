Pettisville had a competitive and successful season last year that saw them lose in the district finals to rival Stryker.
Jason Waldvogel, who returns for his 24th year at the helm of the Pettisville girls basketball team, will have to replace three strong players from last year in BBC Player of the Year Alexa Leppelmeier (first team all-BBC, first team all-District 7, District 7 Player of the Year, third team all-Ohio, 18.2 ppg), Brandi Schnitkey (second team all-BBC, 9.2 ppg) and Elizabeth Beck (honorable mention all-BBC, 5.4 ppg).
However, the Lady Blackbirds do return four players from last year’s team in Mikayla Graber (Sr., G, Honorable Mention All-BBC, 5.3 ppg), Jessica McWatters (Sr., G, 5.3 ppg), Xavia Borden (Jr., F, 1.5 ppg) and Heather Sauder (Sr., F).
Pettisville has a host of players that will be getting varsity time for the first time as junior Elise Hartzler, sophomores Taylor Balser and Meleah Plank and sophomores Alli King, Ellie Grieser and Leah Beck will all make the varsity roster for the first time and look to fill out much needed spots.
Waldvogel is liking what he’s seeing from the team so far in the preseason.
“A strength of the team is willingness to work and play hard,” stated Pettisville head coach Jason Waldvogel. “We should be able to shoot the basketball fairly well and play aggressive on defense.”
But Waldvogel knows that lack of experience in new roles may take a dip to the team.
“Individuals will be finding new roles than they have played in the past and the lack of size may be a weakness this year,” added Waldvogel.
Overall, the Lady Blackbirds look to have another competitive and successful season this year.
“I believe the league will be balanced with Edon and North Central bringing back a good nucleus of players. As in every year, we want to try to contend for a top spot,” concluded the Pettisville mentor. “We want to give 100 percent each night and keep improving. We plan to contend night in and night out.”
