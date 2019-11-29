COLUMBUS GROVE — The 2018-19 campaign was a good one for the Lady Bulldogs.
They finished the season with a 19-6 overall mark, where they suffered a close 42-33 setback in the district finals to Arlington. The loss to Arlington was a bit of a surprise, after Grove defeated Arlington in the regular season, 46-37.
In addition, Grove tied for first in the NWC at 7-1 and were 5-2 in the PCL, behind Kalida and state runner-up Ottoville.
Grove was quite competitive against some of the area’s best teams, losing by just six to WBL champ Ottawa-Glandorf and by just two points, 41-39, to PCL champ Kalida.
In addition, Grove collected a win over one of the WBL’s top teams, Lima Bath (7-2 in the WBL), 38-35.
And with five letter winners back, Grove is expecting another strong season. Back are four two-year letter winners in 5-11 junior forward Erin Downing, 5-9 senior forward Sydney Witteborg and senior guards Angel Schneider and Abigail Gladwell. Also returning is one-year letter winner Kenzie King, a sophomore guard.
Also expected to add to Grove’s already strong rebounding team are 5-9 senior forward Addison Schafer and 5-8 sophomore forward Savanah Ridenour. Other newcomers are senior guard Emily Watt and sophomore guard Kam Utendorf.
The defense, which gave up just 34 points per game, should continue to be strong. Also, the offense, which averaged 47 points per game, shouldn’t miss a beat.
