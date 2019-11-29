LIBERTY CENTER — Now in his eighth season as the boys basketball coach at his alma mater in Liberty Center, Greg Badenhop is in a position he’s never been in before.
He has his three top scorers back from a team that finished 10-14 overall and 3-4 in the NWOAL.
“For the first time I’ve been at Liberty Center, we will return our three leading scorers from the previous season,” said Badenhop. “Our versatility, athleticism and ability to score the ball multiple ways with different people will be our strengths.”
Scoring will come from seniors Carter Burdue (14.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and Trent Murdock (9.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and junior Camden Krugh (9 ppg, 3 rpg).
Also back is senior Aaron Shafer, who missed all of last season because of an injury.
Injuries took its toll on the Tigers last season. Two other players missed the entire year due to injuries.
“We lost our best defensive players to graduation,” admitted Badenhop. “Filling the roles around our three returning leading scorers will be a big factor in our success. We need players willing to accept non-scoring roles.
“Another big concern coming into the season is health. We have to stay healthy this season if we want to reach our ceiling.”
One thing Badenhop has been able to do during his tenure is to play off the success of the LC football team, something he’ll have to do again this year.
“We’re again hoping to build off of the tremendous success our football team is having,” stated Badenhop. “The majority of our players will come to us from football so they already understand what type of commitment, energy and toughness it takes for a team to be successful. It is our goal to take that same mindset and keep it rolling into basketball season.”
Like other coaches in the league, Badenhop sees the NWOAL as a tough race.
“I believe the NWOAL will be a wide-open race this season,” he said. “You could make a compelling argument for five or six teams being tabbed the favorite right now. Top to bottom, it will be a grind through the league schedule.”
