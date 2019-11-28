SHERWOOD — Fairview has not found itself atop the Green Meadows Conference since winning back-to-back titles in 2004 and 2005.
But the 2019-20 edition of Apaches basketball may be in the right position to end the drought as they return an athletically gifted group of girls that includes six letter winners led by a strong junior-senior core.
“We have a lot of athletes that are fairly similar as far as size and speed,” noted second year frontman Russell Zeedyk. “We should be able to sub a lot and keep some fresh legs in the game.”
There’s little doubt that the graduation of first team all-GMC, second team all-Northwest District and special mention all-Ohio post player Mercedes Wagner (16 ppg, 7.8 rpg) leaves a void in the paint, but the return of virtually all of the rest of the key contributors should help alleviate some of the void.
Junior Olivia Ricica (5-9) is the team’s leading returning scorer after pouring in 8.9 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds as a sophomore.
She and senior Riley Mealer give the Apaches a nice 1-2 scoring punch coming back. Mealer, who earned honorable mention league honors was good for 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds on average during the 18-19 season.
In addition to Ricica and Mealer, the Apaches also have senior Kendall Baker (5-2, 5.3 ppg) and juniors Kiersten Cline (5-6), Michelle Marshall (5-6) and Karrie Smith (5-7) returning. Cline added 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while Marshall, the point guard, was good for six points per game and Smith 1.9 points.
“As I said, we have a lot of athletes,” began Zeedyk. “We are missing out on having a true basketball player with basketball instinct.
“But I really feel like we are blessed with good athletes in the junior and senior class which has allowed them to have success in other sports. We just need to find a few basketball players to be on the floor with those athletes to really improve our game.”
Joining this year’s varsity cast is senior Taylor King (5-6) and juniors Cassie Mavis (5-5) and Emily Singer (5-3) while the team could also get a boost from freshmen such as Allison Rhodes, who bring some height at 5-10, Carrie Zeedyk (5-4) and Paige Ricica (5-8).
The Apaches will have 10 games completed before league action opens up on Jan. 3, with some key games against several teams from the Northwest Ohio Athlete League among them.
If the Apaches can get their basketball legs under them and come together like they have shown they can do in other sports, the Apaches have a very good shot at fighting for the top spot in the conference and making some noise in the tournament.
“We just want to continue to improve and to be as competitive as possible in our league,” concluded Zeedyk. “I think the league is going to be about the same as last year with Wayne Trace at the top and the rest of the teams being fairly competitive.”
