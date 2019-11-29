ARCHBOLD — In his first season coaching the boys basketball team at his alma mater, Joe Frank led Archbold to an undefeated regular season, a top rank in the polls and a championship in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
However, the season came to a sudden stop when the Bluestreaks were upset by Coldwater 35-34 in a Division III district semifinal.
Now, Frank will take three key contributors from that team to build the newest edition of Archbold boys basketball.
“We have high character young men who are willing to work to become a highly competitive basketball team,” said Frank, who is also a 1983 graduate of Defiance College. “This team is eager to leave its own mark on the Archbold basketball program.”
Frank has three seniors to build with in Elijah Zimmerman (9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists), Ethan Hagans (3 points, 3 rebounds) and Noah Chaney (2 points).
Juniors Trey Theobald, Noah Gomez, Kobe Kennedy and Austin Roth, along with sophomore DJ Newman and freshman Alex Roth, round out the roster.
They will try to offset the loses of four starters, two of which earned All-Ohio status in Jeron Williams and Austin Wiemken.
“We graduated six seniors, including four starters,” said Frank. “It means there will be opportunities for several to play meaningful minutes. It may take some time to define roles for this team, but they are all eager to contribute to a successful season.”
One goal for this season in to continue the stellar play on the defensive end. Last season, Archbold held opponents to 43 points a game on 39 percent shooting.
“We are hoping for similar results,” said Frank on this season. “We will continue to emphasize checking out and going after the ball.”
Archbold will have to play solid on defense to stay in games.
“This year, like always, the key to our season will be our defense,” said Frank. “Our ability to guard and rebound the basketball to finish possessions will go a long way in determining how successful we will be this season.”
Offensively, the Bluestreaks will need someone to step up and become a go-to scorer.
“I think we could struggle at times on the offensive end,” admitted Frank. “Finding consistent scoring could be a challenge as well. We are going to really focus on rebounding since we will be much smaller this year. Checking out and being aggressive in going to get the ball will be emphasized in the preseason.”
Archbold once again will face tough teams both in and out of the NWOAL this season.
“Our schedule will be very competitive again,” closed Frank. “The NWOAL looks to be competitive, as always, and I see several teams competing for the title. Evergreen, Wauseon and Bryan should be in the hunt. I also feel that there is more parity in the league this year and we will have to be ready to compete each night in the NWOAL. We feel that we also will compete well in the NWOAL this season.”
