CONTINENTAL — With a very young team made up of two freshmen and two sophomore starters, Continental struggled to a 3-20 overall mark and a 1-6 record in league play. The Pilots also had trouble on offense, averaging just 38 points per game.
On the plus side, the Pirates are a year older and return all five starters.
Leading the pack is junior Mitch Coleman, who averaged 15.7 points per game. Next in line is Gavin Huff, who tallied 8.6 points per contest. Other returning starters are junior Reed Warnement (five points per game), junior Bryce Recker (three points per game) and sophomore Andrew Hoeffel (two points per game).
Also back is senior letter winner Gannon Prowant (one point per game). Also expecting to play and contribute are six newcomers to the varsity level. Those six are seniors Noah Becher, Wyatt Stauffer and Trevor Brecht, junior Brendan Wolff, sophomore Wyatt Davis and freshman Rhen Armey.
“Our kids have put in some time in the off season and I expect our kids to play hard each and every night,” said coach Eric Maag.
Continental should be much better in rebounding and in getting second chance points this year. Warnement (6-2), Prowant (6-2) and Recker (6-4) have some height.
Maag also expects the Pirates to be much improved.
“We anticipate the program to turn the page from the previous two years,” Maag said.
