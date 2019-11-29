A mix of new faces and familiar names will take to the planks in 2019-20 for the Defiance Bulldogs after the Blue and White claimed a sectional title last season and earned 14 victories, coming two points short of a spot in the district finals.
Though six players depart from last season’s roster, including three starters, the Bulldogs return six lettermen from a year ago for head coach Kirk Lehman’s 30th year of coaching, his 17th at DHS.
A 10-2 start to the season sparked optimism before a rugged February slate saw the Bulldogs drop eight of their last 10 games.
However, a second win over Wapakoneta in the sectional finals and a low-scoring overtime loss to an athletic Van Wert squad in the district semis was a sign of the squad’s improvement through the campaign.
Graduated seniors DJ Dobson (9.7 ppg, 4.8 apg, 2.7 spg, 41 made 3-pointers, honorable mention all-WBL), James Seele (2.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg), Buzz Naton (5.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and Nas Mitchell (5.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg) highlight the departures from the roster but the Bulldogs’ top two leading scorers do return for their final go-round in Blue and White, part of a seven-man senior class on the DHS roster.
“I think it’s important for this group to understand they’ve made some strides but this is it, this is their senior year and it’s time to really put their nose to the grindstone and come out of here with a great season,” said Lehman of the senior contingent. “We’re looking forward to them doing that and I think hopefully they’ll challenge one another. I know we’re going to challenge them as a senior class to have a great senior year and hopefully we can get those things done if we continue to improve.”
6-4 senior forward Tyrel Goings, a second team all-WBL performer last year, led the Bulldogs with 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season, missing six games late in the year with an injury before returning just ahead of the postseason.
Goings is joined by 6-3 senior sharpshooter Will Lammers, who drained more shots from outside the arc (54) than inside it (47) en route to a line of 11.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest as a third team all-league honoreed.
Along with veterans Jack Vander Horst (6-0, Sr., G, 3.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 14 3-pointers), Jacob Hutcheson (5-9, Sr., G, 0.3 ppg), Colin Moats (6-2, Sr., G, 1.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg), Caden Kline (6-3, Sr., F, 2 ppg, 3 rpg) and Cam McDonald (5-11, Sr., G), Goings and Lammers will have plenty of experience alongside of them.
The loss of Dobson, a steadying presence at the point guard spot, will be a tough one to replace.
“I think a year ago, DJ was the most consistent through 25 basketball games for us,” said Lehman. “There’s no question about that and boy, when you can get that out of your point guard play, you can have a successful season and do some good things. We’re going to rely on some young kids possibly at times. Joe Lammers is battling for the position, Colin Moats has played there in the past so we’ve got to find that key person or group of people who can handle that particular position.”
The younger Lammers, a 5-10 sophomore, had a solid season at the junior varsity level last season, as did 6-5 junior CJ Zachrich, who saw 15 games of action at the varsity level after transferring from Ayersville ahead of last season. Zachrich’s younger brother Cayden, a 6-3 freshman, is also listed on the varsity roster, along with freshmen Bradyn Shaw (5-8, G), David Jimenez (5-11, G), Isaac Schlatter (6-0, G) and 6-2 junior Eli Rippetoe.
“We’ll just see how the preseason plays out,” said Lehman of the roster ahead. “I’ve always felt that the upperclassmen deserve a shot because the efforts they’ve put into the program and these seven young men have done a great job. They’ve really pushed this program and continue to work hard.”
Lehman cited point guard play and man-to-man defense as major keys in any potential success for 2019-20.
“We’ve got to become a better man-to-man defensive team,” said Lehman. “In the last three years, we haven’t been great with our man-to-man. We’ve been a darn good zone team at times, so hopefully we can put in some man to man because I still believe our philosophy still is, if you want to be great, you’ve got to play some man-to-man and you’ve got to be really good at it.”
The Bulldogs will begin an always-challenging slate on Saturday, Nov. 30 at home against Liberty-Benton in the first meeting between the two storied programs. A challenging non-league schedule features the likes of Bryan, Toledo Whitmer, Archbold and Lima Central Catholic at home and trips to Findlay, Napoleon, Wauseon, Springfield and Anthony Wayne along with a rugged trip through the Western Buckeye League.
Defiance will get a home clash with defending outright league champion Ottawa-Glandorf on Feb. 7 while taking on league runner-up and regional runner-up Lima Shawnee on the road on Dec. 20.
