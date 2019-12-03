HAMLER — Patrick Henry improved to 2-0 on the season as the Patriots beat Fairview 55-42.
Carrisa Rosebrook had a double-double for the Patriots, tallying 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kayla Prigge also had 13 points, plus led the team with seven assists.
Kiersten Cline led Fairview (1-1) with 14 points. Olivia Ricica added 10 points.
FAIRVIEW (42) – Zeedyk 5; Smith 3; Rhodes 1; Cline 14; Marshall 7; O. Ricica 10; Mealer 2. Totals 12-12-42.
PATRICK HENRY (55) – Nickels 7; Rosebrook 13; Sonnenberg 9; Seedorf 6; Prigge 13; Fintel 4; Vance 3. Totals 18-15-55.
Three-point goals: Fairview – Cline 2, Zeedyk, Smith, Marshall, O. Ricica. Patrick Henry – Sonnenberg 2, Nickels, Prigge. Turnovers: Fairview 17, Patrick Henry 23.
Fairview 15 7 7 13 — 42
P. Henry 10 12 16 17 — 55
Hilltop 65, Tinora 62
WEST UNITY — Alex Horton led three plays in double digits for Hilltop with 18 points as the Cadets downed visiting Tinora 65-62 in girls basketball Monday night.
Leanna Baker chipped in 16 points and Kodi Brenner added 11 points for Hilltop (1-3).
Tinora had a balanced night scoring. Amanda Meyer led the Rams (0-4) with 13 points. Aaliyah Hurtt added 12, while Tristen Norden, Liv Mueller and Kylee Okuley each had 11 points.
TINORA (62) - Meyer 13; Frazer 2; Norden 11; Hurtt 12; Mueller 11; Okuley 11; Zachrich 2. Totals 19-11-62.
HILLTOP (65) - Maddox 5; Horton 18; Baker 6; Jermeay 3; Brenner 11; Barnum 6; Baker 16. Totals 20-20-65.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Norden 3, Hurtt 3, Mueller 3, Okuley 3, Meyer. Hilltop — Horton 2, Brenner 2, Maddox. Rebounds: Tinora 37 (Norden 14), Hilltop 33 (Baker 10).
Tinora 14 18 10 20 — 62
Hilltop 11 18 16 20 — 65
Reserves: Hilltop, 31-27.
Swanton 78,
Cardinal Stritch 22
SWANTON — Frankie Nelson tallied 18 points – 11 in the first quarter – as Swanton had no trouble with Cardinal Stritch Monday night, winning 78-22.
The Bulldogs (1-2) had 13 players reach the scoring column in the win. They also knocked down seven treys.
Yost led the Cardinals (2-1) with eight points.
CARDINAL STRITCH (22) – Nino 5; Garmen 4; Turner 3; Yost 8; Conley 2. Totals 8-2-22.
SWANTON (78) – Taylor 5; Truckor 6; Sullivan 2; Hendricks 2; Floyd 2; Ar. Lutz 7; Pine 6; Nelson 18; Eitniear 6; Av. Lutz 7; Waddell 8; Oakes 5; Sarvo 4. Totals 29-13-78.
Three-point goals: Cardinal Stritch – Yost 2, Nino, Turner. Swanton – Truckor 2, Nelson 2, Taylor, Ar. Lutz, Oakes. Turnovers: Cardinal Stritch 22, Swanton 16.
Cardinal Stritch 5 6 5 6 — 22
Swanton 30 15 19 14 — 78
Saturday
Liberty Center 49,
North Central 30
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center used a 21-4 advantage in the second quarter to gain a 49-30 win over North Central.
Sam Graber netted 12 points and Sam Engler added 10 points for the Lady Tigers (2-1).
Madison Brown collected 10 points for North Central (0-3).
NORTH CENTRAL (30) — Mad. Brown 10; Zimmerman 0; Balser 2; Mak. Brown 0; Hickman 4; Westfall 3; Bonney 2; Siebeneck 3; Elser 0; fenicle 4; Hollstein 2. Totals 13-3-30.
LIBERTY CENTER (49) — McClure 0; Perry 0; Hollenbaugh 8; Mohler 0; Long 0; Orr 3; Chapa 4; Young 5; Graber 12; Engler 10; Heath 7. Totals 19-6-49.
Three-point goals: North Central — Westfall. Liberty Center — Graber 4, Young.
North Central 8 4 12 6 — 30
Liberty Center 10 21 8 10 — 49
Lima Bath 47,
Columbus Grove 25
COLUMBUS GROVE — Alexandria Renner and Chandler Clark combined for 24 points and Lima Bath improved to 4-0 with a 47-25 win over Columbus Grove.
Renner put in 13 points and Chandler had 11 for the Wildkittens.
Savanah Ridenour netted 11 points for Grove (1-1).
LIMA BATH (47) — Dackin 6; Hardison 4; A. Renner 13; E. Bolon 5; Clark 11; R. Bolon 6; M. Renner 2. Totals 19-4-47.
COLUMBUS GROVE (25) — Schneider 8; Downoing 2; Utendorf 3; Gladwell 1; Ridenour 11. Totals 10-3-25.
Three-point goals: Lima Bath — A. Renner 2. Dackin, E. Bolon, Clark. Columbus Grove — Utendorf, Ridenour. Rebounds: Lima Bath 30, Columbus Grove 15. Turnovers: Lima Bath 20, Columbus Grove 18.
Lima Bath 13 15 5 14 — 47
Columbus Grove 7 2 6 10 — 25
Bluffton 63,
Fort Jennings 44
FORT JENNINGS — Bluffton jumped out to a 47-18 halftime lead, en route to a 63-44 win over Ft. Jennings.
Kylie Stackhouse led the way with 18 points of Bluffton, while Libby Schaadt netted 14 points and Laykin Garmatter added 10 points for the Lady Pirates (2-1).
Kristen Luersman put in 16 points and Jessie Foust added 14 points for Ft. Jennings (0-4).
BLUFFTON (63) — Stackhouse 18; Schaadt 14; Garmatter 10; White 7; Monday 6; Busch 2; Mittendorf 1. Totals 29-3-63.
FORT JENNINGS (44) — Luersman 16; Foust 14; Dickman 6; Fitzpatrick 6; Von Sossan 2. Totals 19-5-44.
Three-point goals: Bluffton — White. Fort Jennings — Foust.
Bluffton 23 24 6 10 — 63
Fort Jennings 12 6 13 13 — 44
Ottoville 49,
Lincolnview 40
MIDDLE POINT — Ottoville held Lincolnview to nine points in three of four quarters, downing the Lancers, 49-40.
Elise Kramer’s 16 points led all scorers in the win for the Big Green (2-1) while Jocelyn Geise added 14.
Kendall Bollenbacher’s 12 tallies were tops for Lincolnview, which slipped to 0-2.
OTTOVILLE (49) — Kramer 16; Geise 14; Thomas 8; Wannemacher 6; Honigford 5. Totals 12-18-49.
LINCOLNVIEW (40) — Bollenbacher 12; Mendenhall 11; Decker 5; Ebel 5; King 4; Carey 3. Totals 16-4-40
Three-point goals: Ottoville — Kramer 4, Geise 3. Lincolnview — Mendenhall 3, Ebel.
Ottoville 15 12 8 14 — 49
Lincolnview 9 9 13 9 — 40
Boys
Evergreen 44,
Ottawa Hills 43
METAMORA — Evergreen’s Mason Loeffler knocked down a free throw with 0.4 seconds left to lift the Vikings to a 44-43 season-opening win at home against Ottawa Hills.
Nate Brighton led the Vikings (1-0) with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Loeffler added 14 points in the win.
John Kight led the Green Bears (0-1) 14 points.
OTTAWA HILLS (43) - Kight 14; Hoffman 8; Coy 5; Anderson 7; George 9.
EVERGREEN (44) - Brighton 17; M. Loeffler 14; E. Loeffler 4; Etue 1; Lumbrezer 2; Houk 3; Ruetz 3.
Ottawa Hills 9 13 10 9 — 43
Evergreen 12 11 11 10 — 44
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.