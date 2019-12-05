NAPOLEON — For anyone associated with Napoleon basketball, the name Fred Church rises to the top of their minds when asked about the program’s greatness.
For those stepping on the hardwood at “The Grand Canyon” this season, the name will now be familiar to them too.
The court at Napoleon High School will be renamed Fred Church Court in honor of the longtime boys basketball mentor at Napoleon as part of a ceremony between the junior varsity and varsity contests between the Wildcats and Sylvania Southview on Friday evening.
A replica of Church’s signature will be permanently added to the floor after being approved by the board of education in October. Church, 94, will be in attendance Friday for the ceremony along with former coaches, players and Napoleon community members honoring the head coach that brought the Wildcats their lone state championship in 1981.
“I didn’t expect anything like that but it’s a wonderful honor,” said Church. “It’s quite a story how I’ve bounced around to end up in Napoleon but we had some mighty good teams and I’m proud of that.”
Church coached 25 years at Napoleon (1956-81) and racked up a 424-232 career record in seven years at Edon and then as Wildcat mentor. Church is a member not only of the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame but also the Ohio Northern University Hall of Fame.
Church led the program to the 1981 Class AA state championship and a 28-0 record that season, knocking off Dresden Tri-Valley 61-45 in the state semifinals before beating New Lebanon Dixie 60-48 in the state final. Led by players like Barry Sonnenberg, Dave Smith, Tim Badenhop and Mike Reiser, the title is commemorated by a team photo in “The Grand Canyon” and will now be joined by another commemoration of the great Wildcats of the past.
“It’s exciting,” said first-year Napoleon boys head coach Chad Bostelman, himself a 2000 Napoleon grad. “I can’t think of someone that’s done more for Napoleon basketball. Napoleon basketball means so much to him so it means a lot that he’s going to be there and it makes the event that much more special.”
Church was in attendance early this year when Napoleon honored former all-Ohio star and University of Toledo record-setting point guard Tim Reiser.
“I think every kid that’s played at Napoleon has looked up at that picture in the gym of coach Church and the state championship team,” added Bostelman. “That’s the standard that every one looks up to, that team.”
“We’ve had a lot of community behind this and doing things behind the scenes,” said Napoleon athletic director Andy Ham. “We’re excited to honor coach Church and everything he did for Napoleon as a coach.”
1981 was far from a one-off for the Wildcats as Napoleon came up just short of state tournament berths in Reiser’s senior season in 1979-80 with a three-point loss to Willard and another regional trip in 1972.
“I always had great players and good parents in the program and a great following of fans,” said Church. “It was a wonderful time while in Napoleon.
