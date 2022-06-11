Toledo Glass City BC came up short in Game 1 of its second-round Upper Midwest Division playoff series against the Jamestown Jackals 90-86 in The Basketball League postseason action at Toledo Scott High School on Thursday.
Former Defiance High School standout Katwan Singleton grabbed two rebounds with a steal and four fouls in action for Glass City, with former Toledo Scott and University of Tennessee standout Chris Darrington leading the team with 23 points. Former Defiance College star and HCAC Player of the Year Bernard Edwards was one of five players in double figures for Jamestown with 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
The two teams will meet on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. (if necessary) at Jamestown Community College in upstate New York to round out the playoff series. Jamestown won the regular-season division title at 19-5, three games ahead of Glass City BC.
In other TBL postseason action, the Owensboro (Ky.) Thoroughbreds fell to the Kokomo (Ind.) BobKats 137-110 on Friday. Paulding product Alex Arellano missed his only shot from the field, with two rebounds and an assist in the setback for Owensboro.
Singleton is averaging 3.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.4 steals per game for Glass City this season while Edwards averages 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for Jamestown as the Jackals’ fourth-highest scorer. Arellano, a Heidelberg hoops grad, has played in 23 games for Owensboro with 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
The Basketball League has six different divisions spanning the entire country, with teams in Toledo, Cincinnati and Dayton along with Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, California, Oregon, and British Columbia.
