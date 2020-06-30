HOLGATE — Holgate stayed in-house when selecting its new boys basketball coach, promoting assistant coach Sean Kobilis to up a chair to head coach during the school’s board of education meeting on Monday evening.
Kobilis spent the past six seasons as an assistant to former coach Brad Hurst. Last year, he served as the JV coach.
“I’ve always wanted to coach, I’ve just never had a job that would let me,” said Kobilis. “Last year, I moved over to Campbell’s for a job, and that was enough to give me time.”
With the resignation of former coach Brad Hurst, a job opened up and Kobilis felt the time was right.
“When coach Hurst resigned, an opportunity came,” said Kobilis. “I didn’t know when another opportunity would come.”
With the head job open, Kobilis stepped in. He’s been running the summer program and now will be in the man in charge this fall when practice starts for the season.
“Our AD (Rich Finley) asked if I could help out with the summer program,” explained Kobilis. “We did a lot of individual improvement. Now that some of the restrictions have been lifted, we’re getting into some intersquad games. They seem to be happy playing against each other. I know these guys well. I know what they need to work on.”
Kobilis, a native of the Cleveland area, played collegiatly at Ohio Northern University from 2003-06. He saw action in 44 games in his Polar Bear career and finished with 69 points and 55 rebounds.
“We cut more kids than Holgate graduates,” Kobilis said of his hometown.
Kobilis met his future wife while at Ohio Northern, who is a Holgate alum. They moved back to northwest Ohio where they have been ever since.
“I fell in love with how Holgate loves and supports its basketball teams,” Kobilis said of his new hometown.
With his first head coaching job secure, Kobilis can work on the game he loves.
“I love the game of basketball,” said Kobilis. “These guys want it. This senior class could be something special. We’re excited.”
He’s also the fourth player from his playing days at Ohio Northern to become a head coach in northwest Ohio, joining Greg Badenhop (Liberty Center), Chad Bostelman (Napoleon) and Kurtis Brown (Continental).
Holgate also filed its vacant volleyball coaching job on Monday.
Heather Finley, wife of AD Rich Finley, will take over for the Tigers.
