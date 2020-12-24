In a year where nothing has been normal, one piece of normalcy is coming around as area boys and girls basketball teams are competing again in different holiday tournaments around the area.
Fans may be reduced and schedules may be altered, but teams are still meeting and playing for awards.
One of the better tournaments this season is in Bryan, where the Image Pro Holiday Classic is back for another season. This year, the field features two undefeated teams in Bryan and Fairview, plus a one-loss Paulding and Stryker.
The two undefeated teams will meet in the second semifinal on Monday.
“They are playing really well right now,” Bryan coach Todd Grosjean said of the Apaches. “We’ll have our hands full.”
Paulding (8-1) will open the action against Stryker. Paulding coach Matt Arellano knows how tough this field is.
“It’s always a tough one,” he said of the tournament. “The quality of teams are spectacular this year.”
No matter what happens that first day, Arellano knows he will meet a tough opponent in either the championship or consolation game.
“You’re in for it either way,” said the Paulding coach. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
After being told the sponsor was backing out, the teams got together to continue the tradition of the girls tournament at Napoleon that will feature the one-loss Wildcats, a one-loss Wauseon, Patrick Henry and Holgate.
“Continuing these games was important,” Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink said on making sure the holiday tournament got played. “It’s a really neat atmosphere.”
Wauseon coach Dan Seiler was also happy the tournament was back on.
“It totally prepares us for the tournament,” said Seiler. “It’s four quality opponents and the Grand Canyon is a great facility.”
The opening games on Tuesday feature NWOAL members Wauseon and Patrick Henry, followed by Napoleon and Holgate.
“Everybody knows each other so well,” Kreinbrink said of the field. “All four teams have kids that play well. There is not a lot or secrets.”
While the semifinal matches may appear one-sided, both Wauseon and Napoleon are expecting tough games.
“Patrick Henry is very physical and athletic,” said Seiler. “That program knows how to win. You know it’ll be a competitive game.”
Napoleon and Holgate have seen their fair share of tussles down through the years.
“They are going to play really hard,” Kreinbrink said of the Tigers. “They are a well-coached team. They have kids that understand what they need to do. We have to focus on details.”
Swanton will also be hosting a girls tournament on Monday and Tuesday. The semifinals on Monday have the host Bulldogs against Northwood and Leipsic facing Fayette. With Swanton also hosting a boys tournament, those games will be held at Swanton Middle School.
Area boys teams are also competing in tournaments. The Grube Family Holiday Tournament, played in different variations — but always at Defiance College — has moved for this season to Defiance High School.
One team looking to get started is Tinora. The Rams, who have faced COVID-19 issues most of the season, have gotten one game in but are cleared to play Monday and Tuesday.
“We’re excited to get back into the gym,” said Tinora coach Paul Wayne. “We’re all anxious and excited. We’re just happy to get out and get a game.”
The Rams lost games on the first weekend of the season and played just once, a 66-30 win over North Central, before having to stop again. Tinora will get the opportunity to practice a couple of times before meeting Wauseon in the second semifinal on Monday.
“Usually practice makes perfect, but we haven’t been able to practice,” stated Wayne.
The opening semifinal on Monday will have Paulding going up against Bryan.
“It’s a bad field for us,” admitted Paulding coach Brian Miller. “You play two Division II teams that are decent schools. It’s hard going against either Bryan or Wauseon.”
The coaches did agree the varying levels of games makes this year’s edition more competitive. Bryan comes in at 1-4 while Paulding is 4-3. Tinora will face a 4-1 Wauseon squad.
“I think its going to be a wide-open tournament,” said Wayne. “I think we’re going to see two competitive games (in the semifinals).”
“Wauseon always has athletes. Tinora is well-coached and disciplined,” described Miller. “They are hard to play against. It’s a really competitive field.”
The Henry County tournament is back this season at Liberty Center, with Napoleon taking on Holgate and Liberty Cener facing Patrick Henry in the Monday semifinals. Swanton’s boys tournament will feature Fairview against Delta in the opening game, followed by Swanton and Miller City. Evergreen is in a tournament at Northwood, where the undefeated Vikings will take on Fostoria in a Monday semifinal.
On Tuesday, Continental will play Arlington in the semifinals of the Bluffton McDonald’s Holiday Tournament.
Two area tournament were not as lucky and because of COVID issues, will not take place. With Edon currently in quarantine, the Route 49 at Antwerp will not be played. Instead, the Archers will host Hicksville on Monday in a non-league matchup.
Also, the annual Ayersville Holiday Tournaments are off for this season. The current plan is for the Ayersville girls and boys basketball teams to play games against North Baltimore on Monday and Toledo Christian on Wednesday.
