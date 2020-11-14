Back when they played at Ohio Northern in the mid-2000s, Chad Bostelman, Greg Badenhop and Sean Kobilis did not think about becoming high school head coaches.
Now, with the high school season quickly approaching, the three of them not only find themselves as head coaches, but running programs all close together in Henry County.
Bostelman played at ONU from 2000-04 while Badenhop and Kobilis played from 2003-07.
“Certainly not,” Bostelman said on if he thought he would be a high school head coach. “It worked out well. I knew Greg coming out of high school. Our relationship was already established. It shows you how well we were well coached.”
Bostelman believes it was the coaches at ONU who helped pushed him into coaching. Kobilis, who earlier this summer was installed as the head coach at Holgate, believes it’s the culture of Division III.
“When you go play Division III basketball, you do it for the love,” said Kobilis. “There are no scholarships or anything like that. You do it for the love of the game. It’s no surprise to me that Division III guys are going out and coaching. You’re not coaching for the money. You’re doing it for the love of the game. There should be more Division III players coming out to coach.”
For one in the group, coaching is in his blood.
“For me, I grew up around basketball,” said Badenhop. “My dad was a coach when I was young, so I was a manager at a young age. It’s just something that has always interested me. When you go to a smaller Division III school, you have an appreciation because you don’t have as much of a fanfare as the Division I guys. You play for the love of the game at a Division III college.”
Bostelman believes the culture at Ohio Northern has led the group to become coaches.
“It’s in the way they teach the game,” said Bostelman, referring to former coaches Joe Campoli and Jeff Coleman.
For Bostelman, he was looking at coaching at the collegiate level.
“That wasn’t the goal,” the Napoleon mentor said of coaching at the high school level. “I wanted to get into the college coaching circles.”
That led to Bostelman becoming a grad assistant at Heidelberg before a stop at Ohio Wesleyan. He ended up back at ONU, where he also served as the golf coach.
After a few years, plus a re-assessment of the nomadic life of a college coach, Bostelman returned to his alma mater to coach and teach at Napoleon.
“I didn’t regret my decision,” he said of coming back to Napoleon.
Like Bostelman, Kobilis never intended to be a head coach. He was looking to find ways to help a program, not necessarily run one.
“I always wanted to help out a program,” he said. “My intent was to never be a head coach, I just want to pay it forward through the kids. When I changed jobs, it allowed me the opportunity to be more dedicated.”
Kobilis arrived on campus the same time as Badenhop. The two struck up a friendship that stands to this day. To make the storyline more intriguing, Kobilis’ first game as a head coach will be against Badenhop.
“Greg (Badenhop) and I went to college together. We are really good friends,” said Kobilis. “I want Greg to win every game, expect for when I play him. It’s a friendship, but we are both ultimate competitors. We want to win every time we play each other. It’s been that way every practice. We both just want to win.
“He’s going to bring his best. I’m going to bring my best,” added Kobilis. “At the end of the day, we are still going to be family and friends. It’s fun. We’re teasing each other about it right now. There is nothing wrong with a little friendly competition.”
For Kobilis, fate intervened to find a school.
“I’m out of Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School. My math teacher was an All-American out of Ohio Northern,” Kobilis said of his high school days. “Me being from the Cleveland area, John Carroll and Baldwin-Wallace are there, but I wanted to get away from home. He told me about Ohio Northern.”
His way to Holgate, as love stories do, involves a girl.
“I married Jenny Fruth, a 1,000-point scorer from Holgate,” said Kobilis. “We started dating in 2004, when Holgate won the state championship. When I saw the community rally around the basketball program, I said I could live in a community like that. I thought it would be a great place to raise a family.”
According to Badenhop, the marriage now makes Kobilis a Holgate guy.
“He would consider himself an adopted son of Holgate through the Fruth family,” Badenhop said of Kobilis. “He might not not have a childhood connection, but he has enough of a connection there.”
Even the backgrounds for the trio are different. Bostelman, like many before him, has taken the traditional route of a high school coach. He spends his days in a classroom as a K-6 technology teacher at Napoleon. Badenhop and Kobilis each have regular day jobs.
“I give those guys all the credit in the world,” Bostelman said of the other two, who find time to coach while working and raising families. “It’s built into my day.”
Badenhop and Kobilis both have outside jobs away from classrooms, making the challenge of coaching more difficult.
“What I do on a daily basis allows me enough flexibility to do this,” admitted Badenhop. “There are a lot of people who would love to coach who can’t because of their jobs. For me, I tried out the college thing for a little bit and I enjoyed it, but this is a nice happy medium. I can still have time for my family, it does take up a lot of mt time here from November through March, but it does allow me to spend time with my family, unlike the college thing, where you are gone a lot. It’s a nice balance for me.”
Those three aren’t the only from the area who coached on that team.
Kurtis Brown, was also on that team and served as the boys head coach at Continental from 2013-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.