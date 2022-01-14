The Defiance County Special Olympics Tigers basketball team picked up a 51-40 win over the Lucas County Lightning on Wednesday night. Johnny Davis led the Tigers with 20 points while Sebastian Miller (13 points), James Branham (12) and Clifford Mansfield (six) rounded out the scoring.
The Adult Age team also earned a 50-41 win over the Williams County Sharks on Jan. 5 with Miller scoring 12, Mansfield eight and Tom Speiser eight. Other contributors included Anthony Urivez, Charlie Carpenter, Denise Hoshock, James Branham, Shawn Wyomic, Laura Schindler and Brody Ferguson.
The School Age Tigers also defeated the Sharks on Jan. 5 by a 46-30 score. Craven Kief, Ashley Foor, John Lewis, Frank Rocha, Brendan Parker and Blade Kief all scored six points each. Ellie Jacques, Harold Johnson, Phillip Brown, Annie Havens and Ambree Wachtman-Ludeman all played key roles for the Tigers.
League play will continue for the squads into early February with regional playoffs set for Feb. 12-13 and regional finals on Feb. 19-20.
