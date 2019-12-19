ADRIAN, Mich. — The Defiance College women’s basketball team traveled to Adrian College to take on the Bulldogs in a non-conference game on Wednesday evening.
The mid-week matchup saw a strong Adrian side top the Purple and Gold 61-40.
Despite a close opening quarter, Adrian (5-3)took an 11-9 lead, and the Bulldogs offense pushed their way to a 32-14 edge as the sides headed into halftime.
Adrian continued to extend the lead, taking a 41-28 advantage at the end of the third quarter. The Bulldogs took the biggest lead of the night, 60-36, with 1 minute and 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Defiance (2-7) responded, knocking down crucial field goals, but were unable to combat the deficit suffering a 61-40 loss.
Lexie Sparks headed the Yellow Jacket offense with 10 points in the affair. Freshman, Taylor Steinbrunner followed close behind with nine points, one assist, and one rebound.
Defensively, Briana Townley (Paulding) grabbed six boards while Danielle Carruthers and Josi Wolf picked up four rebounds.
Former Hicksville standout Addison Bergman stood out in a starting forward role for Adrian, hitting six of seven shots from the line and earning a double-double for the Bulldogs with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Wauseon product Rylee Campbell tallied 23 minutes off the bench, canning a pair of 3-pointers and finishing with eight points, three boards and a pair of blocks.
As a team, Defiance shot 30.2 percent (16-of-53) from the field while being held to just 4-13 from beyond the arc by the tough Bulldog defense. The Purple and Gold had a strong showing off the bench with 31 points as a many Yellow Jackets found their way into the action.
The loss brings the Yellow Jacket record to 2-7 overall and 2-1 in the HCAC.
Defiance will be back in action for another non-conference game on Saturday against Kalamazoo College. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. in the Karl H. Weaner Center.
DEFIANCE (40) – Pickens 0; Day 2; Wolf 4; Speed 0; Carruthers 3; Sims 5; Martin 0; Roberts 2; Sparks 10; Criblez 0; Francis 0; Steinbrunner 9; Blanton 0; Harris 0; Gilliam 1; Townley 4. Totals 16-53 4-13 40.
ADRIAN (61) – Bergman 12; Graves 4; Bucher 12; Morgan 10; Kondrath 8; Shannon 2; Mruzik 0; Wernette 1; Schramko 0; Stubbs 0; Shirey 0; Besgrove 2; Crawford 0; Sillman 2; Campbell 8; Armstrong 0; Jones 0. Totals 23-55 12-16 61.
Three-point goals: Defiance 4-13 (Sims 1-2, Martin 0-1, Sparks 2-4, Steinbrunner 1-2, Blanton 0-1, Harris 0-1, Townley 0-2). Adrian 3-9 (Morgan 0-1, Kondrath 1-4, Mruzik 0-1, Campbell 2-3). Rebounds: Defiance 30 (Townley 6), Adrian 41 (Graves 11). Turnovers: Defiance 21, Adrian 17.
Defiance 9 5 14 12 – 40
Adrian 11 17 13 20 – 61
