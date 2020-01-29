ANDERSON, Ind.- The Defiance College women’s basketball team traveled to Anderson University for Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Wednesday evening. The Yellow Jackets fell to the Ravens by a final score of 55-41.
Defiance posted a strong first quarter as Josi Wolf sank to free throws to tie the teams at 12. Anderson took the lead in the second period, but Defiance stayed within striking distance as the Ravens had a five-point lead (22-17) headed into the locker room at the half.
The Yellow Jacket offense came alive in the third quarter, taking their largest lead of the game with just over six minutes left in the third. The Purple and Gold outscored the home side (17-10), giving DC a 34-32 lead headed into the final quarter of play. The Raven offense took flight in the fourth, causing Defiance to suffer a 55-41 loss on the road.
Defiance head coach Allan King Jr. said, “We are disappointed in the outcome of the game; however, we have to continue to fight.” King added, “ There is a lot of season left, and I’m sure we will be fine in the second half of the year.”
The Yellow Jackets were led by Wolf, who tallied a career-high 10 points, while also grabbing four offensive rebounds for a total of 5 boards on the day. Freshman Taylor Steinbrunner recorded 10 points as well, marking her eighth double-digit game of the season.
Briana Townley (Paulding) continues to see playing time off the bench for the Yellow Jackets. In 17 minutes of action, she scored two points, grabbed three rebounds and added a steal.
Defiance falls to 6-12 overall and 5-6 in HCAC play. The Yellow Jackets will be back in action on Saturday, February 1st, as they host Transylvania University in the Karl H. Weaner Center. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m.
DEFIANCE (41) - Wolf 10; Sims 2; Day 6; Steinbrunner 10; Speed 3; Pickens 2; Martin 3; Sparks 3; Criblez 0; Francis 0; Blanton 0; Harris 0; Gilliam 0; Townley 2. Totals 16-60 7-16 41.
ANDERSON (55) - Moore 8; Hawkins 6; Dellinger 19; Ault 2; Hackler 0; Pallett 0; Owens 1; Clemons 1; Dubois 0; Morris 3; Shipley 15. Totals 16-46 19-26 55.
Three-point goals: Defiance (2-18) — Sims 0-2, Day 0-1, Steinbrunner 0-3, Martin 1-4, Sparks 1-3, Townley 0-5. Anderson (4-14) — Dellinger 2-7, Ault 0-1, Owens 0-1, Dubois 0-1, Shipley 2-4. Rebounds: Defiance 35 (Wolf 5), Anderson 46 (Moore 10). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Anderson 19.
Defiance 12 5 17 7 — 41
Anderson 2 10 10 23 — 55
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.