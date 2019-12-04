DELAWARE, Ohio — One night after a thrilling win at home to start HCAC play, the Defiance College women’s basketball team took to the road and dropped a non-conference game at Ohio Wesleyan, 69-56, at Branch Rickey Arena.
“It definitely was hard,” Defiance coach Allan King, Jr. said of playing the back-to-back games. “This was our first back-to-back games. Our energy wasn’t great to start.”
The Yellow Jackets battled throughout the game, but could not overcome a cold-shooting night. Defiance finished 19 of 55 from the floor for 34.5 percent.
“They were able to keep us at arms length in the second half,” said King. “Every time we’d put two or four points together, they would go on a six-point run.”
They did have another solid night from the free throw line, sinking 16 of 20 shots.
Kalyn Pickens led the Yellow Jackets (1-4) with 17 points. Taylor Day added 13.
“One of the things we talked about was attacking the defense and Kalyn did that tonight,” King said of the junior guard. “She did a great job of taking what was there.”
Defiance again had trouble with an outside shooter. Leah Maniaci came off the bench and hit four treys and finished with 14 points for Ohio Wesleyan. Claire Sterling had 12 points, plus led the team with five assists.
“She was the straw that stirred the drink,” the Defiance coach said of Sterling.
Defiance is off until Saturday, when they will play the first conference doubleheader of the year at Rose-Hulman.
DEFIANCE (56) – Pickens 17; Day 13; Wolf 4; Speed 4; Carruthers 4; Martin 0; Sparks 2; Criblez 3; Francis 0; Steinbrunner 5; Blanton 3; Gilliam 0; Townley 1. Totals 19-55 16-20 56,
OHIO WESELYAN (69) – Dunning 3; Sterling 12; Delaney 5; Joiner 10; Popovich 15; Sardinha 0; Rabold 2; Maniaci 14; Kopp 6; Hatfield 0; DeBose 2. Totals 27-72 8-14 69.
Three-point goals: Defiance – Steinbrunner, Blanton. Ohio Wesleyan – Maniaci 4, Dunning, Sterling, Delaney. Rebounds: Defiance 41 (Wolf 7), Ohio Wesleyan 47 (Joiner 12). Turnovers: Defiance 18, Ohio Wesleyan 8.
Defiance 14 14 13 15 - 56
Ohio Wesleyan 21 12 18 18 - 69
