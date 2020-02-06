MANCHESTER, Ind. — After falling behind by double digits in the first half, the Defiance College men’s basketball team rallied but came up short at Manchester in HCAC play, 84-77.
The Jackets trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, then battled back to take the lead at 66-61 on a Sean Tyson lay-up with 6:31 left.
From there, Manchester went on a 12-0 run to take the lead for good. Twice, Defiance cut the lead to three, but the Yellow Jackets could not grab the lead.
Tyson Andrew led Defiance with 22 points in the loss. Stryker product Chase Glock got the start and went scoreless in nine minutes of action. Owen Hiegel (Ottawa-Glandorf) had four points in 21 minutes.
Defiance (10-10, 5-8) heads to Mt. St. Joseph’s Saturday.
DEFIANCE (77) – Hiegel 4; Tyson 17; Jordan 7; Glock 0; Andrew 22; Perkins 4; Jones 7; Kolar 12; Cox 4. Totals 29-63 12-12 77.
MANCHESTER (84) – Ogunnaike 15; Hampton 24; Westman 6; Hall 0; Owens 15; Andis 6; Whitney 7; Buckner 2; Carbaugh 9; Housley 0; Wilburn 0. Totals 29-59 18-24 84.
Three-point goals: Defiance (7-23) – Hiegel 0-1, Tyson 1-5, Jordan 1-4, Andrew 0-2, Perkins 0-1, Jones 1-1, Kolar 4-8, Cox 0-1. Manchester (8-24) – Ogunnaike 1-5, Hampton 2-3, Westman 0-4, Ownes 2-6, Andis 2-4, Carbaugh 1-1, Wilburn 0-1, Rebounds: Defiance 29 (Perkins 8), Manchester 38 (Ogunnaike 7). Turnovers: Defiance 16, Manchester 19.
Defiance 32 45 – 77
Manchester 44 40 – 84
