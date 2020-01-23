RICHMOND, Ind. — The Defiance College men’s basketball team ran its winning streak to three games as the Yellow Jackets survived at Earlham in triple overtime, 99-95.
Micaiah Cox gave Defiance the lead for good when he drilled a three-pointer with 42 seconds to go in the third ovetime.
Down by as many as 10 in the first half, the Yellow Jackets stormed back and took a 57-44 lead on a Jordan Marell jumper with 11:10 left in regulation. Defiance held the lead until Earlham closed the half on an 11-1 run.
Defiance led 81-77 with 1:05 left in the first regulation after a layup by Tyler Andrew. Sean Tyson had a chance for the win in regulation. Two free throws by Earlham with 18 seconds left sent the game into a second extra session.
The Yellow Jackets held a lead in the second overtime before Earlham again battled back. Neither team scored in the final 1:09 of the second overtime.
Jack Kolar missed a trey at the buzzer at the end of the period.
Jordan led five players in double figures for the Jackets with 22 points. He added 12 rebounds and six assists. Andrew had 20 points and seven rebounds, Cox tallied 18 and Tyson scored 16 and eight assists.
Kolar came off the bench to score 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting from behind the arc.
Stryker product Chase Glock tallied six points in 18 minutes off the bench. Owen Hiegel started and was scoreless in 24 minutes.
DEFIANCE (99) – Jordan 22; Andrew 20; Cox 18; Tyson 16; Kolar 12; Glock 6; Jones 5; Hiegel 0; Perkins 0. Totals 32-82 23-28 99.
EARLHAM (95) – Zolman 23; Bonin 21; Barnes, Jr. 19; Stalling, Jr. 15; White 6; Carpenter 5; McGraw 2; Slain 2; Sakaleros 2; Sanborn 0; Hubbard 0. Totals 34-78 15-21 95.
Three-point goals: Defiance (12-33) – Jordan 1-5, Andrew 2-4, Cox 2-3, Tyson 3-6, Kolar 4-12, Glock 0-1, Hiegel 0-2. Earlham (12-33) – Zolman 4-9, Bonin 5-10, Barnes, Jr. 2-9, Stalling, Jr. 0-1, White 0-1, Carpenter 1-1, Sanborn 0-2. Rebounds: Defiance 49 (Jordan 12), Earlham 49 (Barnes, Jr. 13). Turnovers: Defiance 13, Earlham 14.
Defiance 33 38 11 4 13 – 99
Earlham 37 34 11 4 9 – 95
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.