The Defiance College men’s basketball was right back in a familiar position. In yet another game going right down to the wire, the Yellow Jackets were able to close out Hanover, ending on an 11-0 run, to win a key Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference contest 75-69 in the Weaner Center over the Panthers.
“First thing, they are really good,” Defiance coach Scott Cutter said of Hanover. “You can’t have more respect than I have for Hanover. That’s a good win.”
Blake Robertson beat the shot clock with a trey to put Hanover up 69-64 with 3:52 to play. It was the third time in the half the Panthers were able to get a shot off as the buzzer was sounding.
“They hit some tough shots at the end of the shot clock,” said Cutter. “To get them to the end of the shot clock, you have to play pretty good defense. That was good. We’re getting better.”
It would be, however, the final points the Panthers could muster in the game. Quickly, at the other end of the floor, Sean Tyson was able to draw a foul. In the bonus, he was able to cash in both ends of the one-and-one to trim the Hanover lead to 69-66 with 3:39 left to go.
The Yellow Jackets then turned to its defense to produce a score. Off a steal, Marell Jordan got to the rack and scored to cut the lead to one.
“I thought we guarded well,” stated Cutter.
The score stayed that way for nearly two minutes. The game-winner came from Tyler Andrew, who was able to get inside. After getting the ball back, Tyson hit an important triple to push the lead to two possessions.
“Sean had a tough way to end the game Tuesday night,” said Cutter. “He hit a three to clinch it tonight. He’s got to feel great. We want to see the ball in his hands. He’s won so many games for us. I’m happy for Sean, to be able to step up and redeem himself tonight.”
Jordan closed the game with a pair of free throws with 15.4 seconds left.
Hanover hit back-to-back-to-back treys from Robertson, Carlos Garcia and Mark Albers to lead 24-17 with 9:13 left in the opening half. The Panthers held on to the lead until the final four minutes of the half.
Defiance was able to close the half on a 12-2 run. Jordan did his part, pumping in seven points.
The sophomore from Lafayette, Indiana came off the bench to play 27 minutes and scored 24 points.
“That’s what he is, that punch off the bench,” Cutter said of the sophomore. “Just to have a guy like that is so valuable. Not every team has that. That was huge today.”
The second half continued to be a back-and-forth affair. The lead changed hands nine times before the Yellow Jackets were able to pull ahead for good.
Tyson added 17 points in the win.
Defiance is now the only unbeaten team in HCAC play at 2-0 and they improved to 7-1 overall. The Yellow Jackets are back in action Wednesday at Anderson.
“The conference was not going to be won tonight,” said Cutter, “and it wasn’t going to be lost tonight. There is still 16 more games to play. You have to win your games at home and steal some on the road. We were able to do that today.”
Hanover fell to 6-1 and 2-1.
HANOVER (69) – Hibbard 11; Ratts 5; Albers 13; Robertson 6; Williams 15; Weimer 5; Cloncs 11; Garcia 3; Washburn 0. Totals 23-59 12-16 69.
DEFIANCE (75) – Hiegel 8; Tyson 17; Kolar 0; Andrew 9; Cox 6; Perkins 4; Jones 2; Jordan 24; Glock 5. Totals 27-54 11-12 75.
Three-point goals: Hanover (11-35) – Albers 3-7, Robertson 2-7, Cloncs 2-6, Weimer 1-2, Ratts 1-3, Garcia 1-3, Hibbard 1-7. Defiance (10-25) – Jordan 4-6, Tyson 3-7, Hiegel 2-3, Glock 1-1, Cox 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Jones 0-1, Andrew 0-2, Kolar 0-3. Rebounds: Hanover 32 (Williams 8), Defiance 30 (Andrew 8). Turnovers: Hanover 13, Defiance 12.
Hanover 30 39 - 69
Defiance 34 41 - 75
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.