TIFFIN — In its final non-conference game of the 2019-20 season on Monday, the Defiance College men’s basketball team lost to the host Heidelberg University Student Princes, 75-56, at Seiberling Gymnasium.
The loss drops Defiance to 7-3 overall on the season while Heidelberg moves to 3-7.
The Yellow Jackets led early but the Student Princes came back to take a 38-30 advantage at halftime. The closest DC could get in the second half was 38-32 before the hosts took their biggest lead of the contest at 71-48 with three minutes left.
From the field, both teams shot almost identical percentages as Defiance ended at 39.6 percent (21 of 53) and HU at 39.4 (28 of 71). The Yellow Jackets, who committed 17 turnovers to Heidelberg’s 10, were outrebounded 45-32, including 17-6 on the offensive glass.
Paulding graduate and Heidelberg junior Alex Arellano led the Student Princes in the scoring column with 15 points.
For DC, Tyler Andrew tossed in 14 points while Marell Jordan came off the bench to score 13 to go along with a game-high seven rebounds. Freshman Chase Glock (Stryker) contributed seven points in a reserve role while Sean Tyson had five with a game-best four assists.
Defiance is back at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. for a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference contest with Franklin College. The game follows the women’s matchup between the Jackets and Franklin that is slated for 2 p.m. on Hero Appreciation Day at the Karl H. Weaner Community Center.
DEFIANCE (56) – Tyson 5; Kolar 3; Andrew 14; Cox 4; Hiegel 5; Perkins 0; Cline 0; Jones 0; Jordan 13; Glock 7; Ortiz 0; Heidelburg 3; Garwo 0; J. Johnson 0; Barber 0; G. Johnson 2. Totals 21-53 7-9 56.
HEIDELBERG (75) – T. Watkins 4; Benson 0; Hohman 13; Dixon 4; Woods 9; Jacobs 8; Logsdon 0; Perdue 9; Taylor 0; West-Holmes 4; P. Watkins 7; Cool 0; Arelleno 15; Croft 0; Kelly 2. Totals 28-71 10-13 75.
Three-point goals: Defiance (7-22) – Tyson 1-3, Kolar 1-3, Andrew 2-5, Cox 0-1, Hiegel 1-3, Perkins 0-1, Cline 0-1, Jordan 1-3, Glock 1-2. Heidelberg (9-32) – T. Walkins 1-5, Hohman 3-4, Dixon 0-1, Woods 1-7, Jacobs 2-6, Logsdon 0-1, Perdue 1-5, P. Watkins 0-1, Arellano 1-2. Rebounds: Defiance 32 (Jordan 7), Heidelberg 45 (Hohman 7). Turnovers: Defiance 17, Heidelberg 10.
Defiance 30 26 – 56
Heidelberg 38 37 – 75
