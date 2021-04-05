Defiance College is in the process of searching for a new men’s basketball coaching following the resignation of Scott Cutter.
Cutter, who led the DC program for the past six seasons, leaves with an overall record of 38-94. In a shortened final season, Cutter went 1-6 during the 2020-21 season.
“The reason I stepped away is for family reasons more than anything else,” said Cutter. “We have two little ones, one that’s two years old and one that is two months old. You have to take that into consideration.”
Unlike previous DC coaches who have left for other coaching jobs, Cutter stepped away to work outside the coaching profession.
“We had an opportunity that is best for our family,” stated Cutter. “Something came up where it was the right decision for everybody involved.
“I did not take another coaching job at any level,” stated Cutter. “This is totally outside of higher education.”
In the end, a new opportunity outside basketball became too tough to pass up.
“From where I was at, it was a better fit for my family,” admitted Cutter. “At the end of the day, that’s what it came down to. It’s a different work schedule, with the ability to be around my family more. It’s also a better fit financially as well.”
Cutter had two stints at DC. He served as assistant coach from 2003-07, then served as the head coach from 2015 until now. Overall, he has spent 17 years in coaching.
“I’m very appreciative for Defiance College for the opportunity for the past six years to do what I love to do,” said Cutter. “This is a great place to work. I’m going to miss a lot of people, from the staff to other coaches and certainly my players. That is the toughest part for me.”
Cutter did not give up returning to the sidelines in some capacity one day.
“If it fit into our family’s overall schedule, potentially, at some point,” Cutter said on returning. “We just have so much stuff to figure out. I love the game and love working with young people. It’s been a huge part of me for a long time. Right now, I’m focused on my new career and my family.”
Assistant coaches Cornelius Hester and Anthony Jackson are currently acting as co-head coaches until a replacement is hired.
