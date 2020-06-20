Thursday
Archbold 17, Ayersville 6
ARCHBOLD – The host Blue Streaks scored in four of five innings played as they beat Ayersville in five innings, 17-6.
The Streaks put the game away with six runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Both teams had the lead early. Archbold took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then the Pilots came back with six runs in the top of the second to take the lead. Archbold came back with three runs in the bottom of the frame to stay in front the rest of the way.
Ayersville 060 00 – 6 7 2
Archbold 430 46 – 17 12 3
Records: Archbold 4-3.
Winning pitcher: Brandon Taylor (5 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Caden Craft (2 innngs, 5 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Cameron Cook.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Brandon Taylor 2 singles; Noah Garcia 2 singles; Drake Mohring single, RBI; Zane Behnfeldt double, 4 RBI; J. Seiler 3 singles, 2 RBI; Noah Hogrefe 2 singles, 4 RBI; C. Meyer double, RBI. (Ayersville) – Zack Moss double, RBI; Michel double, RBI; Tyler Winzeler single, RBI; Stephan Baker RBI; Cameron Cook RBI.
