Warren pitches eighth for Reds
DENVER — Art Warren pitched the eighth and final inning for the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in the team’s 10-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
Warren, a Napoleon graduate, allowed a solo home run to Randal Grichuk but retired the rest of the Rockies, finishing without a strikeout or walk.
The former Wildcat has made eight appearances for the Reds with a 9.00 ERA, six strikeouts and six walks in six innings.
Wisler allows two unearned runs
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan native Matt Wisler pitched 1.2 innings of relief for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in a 9-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
The righty came on to start the seventh inning and allowed two unearned runs and three hits before being lifted with two outs in the eighth inning after 42 pitches.
Wisler has a 1-0 record in nine appearances and two starts for the Rays with a 1.64 ERA, 10 strikeouts and two walks in 11 total innings this season.
Murray reports to Triple-A
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Defiance High School and Ohio State standout Shea Murray was assigned to the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians on Saturday as part of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Murray, who spent the 2021 season in Double-A with the Altoona Curve, spent time in extended spring training this year with the organiztion before reporting for the promotion. The former Bulldog was 4-3 with four saves and 51 strikeouts in 37 appearances for Altoona in 2021 with a 4.12 ERA. In three years of minor league ball, Murray is 5-3 with 17 saves in 82 total games with 122 strikeouts and a 5.11 ERA.
Willeman dealt rough hand
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Napoleon grad Zach Willeman had a rough outing Sunday evening for the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 9-5 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Willeman, 26, allowed a pair of home runs over the eighth and ninth innings, facing 10 batters total with three runs, four hits and a walk allowed while striking out three.
The Kansas City Royals’ prospect has an 0-2 record in eight appearances over 11.1 innings for the Naturals with an 8.74 ERA and 11 strikeouts.
