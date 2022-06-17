Both Art Warren and Matt Wisler saw action in the past three days for each of their respective teams.

Napoleon graduate Warren only managed one out for the Cincinnati Reds and was tabbed with the loss on Wednesday as they fell to the Diamondbacks 7-4.

He came into the game in the eigth inning with the score knotted at three and after surrendering two-straight hits, gave up a one-out single to David Peralta that scored two runs.

Then after Peralta and Ketle Marte successfully completed a double steal, Pavan Smith grounded in Marte. Peralta would score after Warren was pulled from the game.

His final line was 0.1 innings, three hits, four earned runs, no strikeouts and no walks. He did not pitch in Cincinnati’s series opening 5-4 loss to the Brewers on Friday.

Bryan graduate Matt Wisler pitched two innings of relief on Thursday for the Tampa Bay Rays as they fell to the New York Yankees 2-1.

Wisler came in and threw hitless ball in both the third and fourth innings of a bullpen game for the Rays. He struck out one batter over the course of those two innings.

The two inning hitless outing for Wisler actually kept a no-hittergoing before it was lost in the fifth.

He did not pitch in Tampa’s series opening 1-0 loss against the Orioles on Friday.

