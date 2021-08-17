MINNEAPOLIS — Bryan graduate Matt Wisler was tagged for his fifth loss this season for the Tampa Bay Rays in Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Wisler gave up a leadoff hit to Max Kepler that was scored as an error and allowed Kepler to reach third and following that play, Jorge Polanco lofted a hit to the warning track in right field to score the winning run for the Twins. The loss is the first since July 25, snapping a streak of seven straight clean outings.

The former Golden Bear is 3-5 this season between Tampa Bay and San Francisco with a save, 10 holds, 60 strikeouts, 10 walks and a 4.82 ERA in 46.2 innings.

Willeman fans four

TULSA, Okla. — Zach Willeman struck out four over a pair of scoreless innings in the Tulsa Drillers’ (Double-A) 14-8 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday.

Willeman, a Napoleon High School graduate, retired all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings, throwing 15 of 22 pitches for strikes.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ prospect is now 3-2 with two saves, 51 strikeouts and a 3.29 ERA in 25 games this season with Tulsa.

Murray earns hold

ERIE, Pa. — Defiance product Shea Murray earned his fourth hold of the year for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Sunday, pitching 0.2 innings in a 5-3 loss to the Erie SeaWolves.

The former Bulldog pitcher and current Pittsburgh Pirates’ farmhand allowed a run and a hit with two walks in the effort for the Curve. Murray is now 4-1 with three saves, a 4.09 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 27 games and 33 innings of work.

Trending Recipe Videos


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments