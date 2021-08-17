MINNEAPOLIS — Bryan graduate Matt Wisler was tagged for his fifth loss this season for the Tampa Bay Rays in Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Wisler gave up a leadoff hit to Max Kepler that was scored as an error and allowed Kepler to reach third and following that play, Jorge Polanco lofted a hit to the warning track in right field to score the winning run for the Twins. The loss is the first since July 25, snapping a streak of seven straight clean outings.
The former Golden Bear is 3-5 this season between Tampa Bay and San Francisco with a save, 10 holds, 60 strikeouts, 10 walks and a 4.82 ERA in 46.2 innings.
Willeman fans four
TULSA, Okla. — Zach Willeman struck out four over a pair of scoreless innings in the Tulsa Drillers’ (Double-A) 14-8 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday.
Willeman, a Napoleon High School graduate, retired all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings, throwing 15 of 22 pitches for strikes.
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ prospect is now 3-2 with two saves, 51 strikeouts and a 3.29 ERA in 25 games this season with Tulsa.
Murray earns hold
ERIE, Pa. — Defiance product Shea Murray earned his fourth hold of the year for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Sunday, pitching 0.2 innings in a 5-3 loss to the Erie SeaWolves.
The former Bulldog pitcher and current Pittsburgh Pirates’ farmhand allowed a run and a hit with two walks in the effort for the Curve. Murray is now 4-1 with three saves, a 4.09 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 27 games and 33 innings of work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.