ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matt Wisler pitched a solid two innings of relief for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 4-3 Wednesday win over the Seattle Mariners.

The Bryan High School graduate allowed a run via a wild pitch in the eighth inning but struck out four of the eight batters he faced with two hits allowed and no walks.

Wisler, 28, is 2-2 in 21 appearances with Tampa Bay this season with six holds, one save, 33 strikeouts, four walks and a 2.13 ERA across 25.1 innings. Including 21 outings with San Francisco this season, Wisler is 3-4 with 59 strikeouts, 10 walks, nine holds and a 3.83 ERA.

Miley officially assigned

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bryan graduate Deylen Miley was officially assigned to his minor league desitionaon on Wednesday with the Houston Astros’ Florida Complex League roster.

Miley, a 23-year-old righthander, was signed by the Astros as an undrafted free agent on July 20 following a stint in the inaugural season of the MLB Draft League. Miley made five starts with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and seven total appearances, tallying a 2-1 record, a 2.59 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 24.1 innings of work.

Murray moves to 4-0

AKRON — In a return to his home Buckeye State, Shea Murray improved to 4-0 on the season with 1.2 innings of relief in the Altoona Curve’s 8-5 win over the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A) on Wednesday.

Murray, a Defiance grad, came on with one out and runners on second and third in the eighth inning. A wild pitch allowed a runner to score before an RBI single tied the game at five. Murray issued a walk but got out of the inning on a thwarted steal attempt.

In the ninth, the former Bulldog and current Pittsburgh Pirates’ prospect retired Akron in order with a strikeout and two flyouts to seal the victory despite the blown save.

The 6-6 righthander, 27, is 4-0 with three saves in 24 relief appearances for Altoona with 37 strikeouts and a 3.26 ERA in 30.1 innings.

Willeman earns the win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After coming on in the fifth inning, Zach Willeman struck out four over 1.2 innings of relief work for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) in a 13-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Napoleon product entered the fifth with one out and the bases loaded up 11-0 and issued a walk and allowed a two-run double while striking out a pair. The sixth frame went a bit more smoothly with two more strikeouts sandwiching a solo home run.

Willeman, a 25-year-old righty in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system, is 2-2 in 22 relief appearances for Tulsa with a 3.66 ERA, two saves and 43 strikeouts in 32 innings.

