ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matt Wisler pitched a solid two innings of relief for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 4-3 Wednesday win over the Seattle Mariners.
The Bryan High School graduate allowed a run via a wild pitch in the eighth inning but struck out four of the eight batters he faced with two hits allowed and no walks.
Wisler, 28, is 2-2 in 21 appearances with Tampa Bay this season with six holds, one save, 33 strikeouts, four walks and a 2.13 ERA across 25.1 innings. Including 21 outings with San Francisco this season, Wisler is 3-4 with 59 strikeouts, 10 walks, nine holds and a 3.83 ERA.
Miley officially assigned
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bryan graduate Deylen Miley was officially assigned to his minor league desitionaon on Wednesday with the Houston Astros’ Florida Complex League roster.
Miley, a 23-year-old righthander, was signed by the Astros as an undrafted free agent on July 20 following a stint in the inaugural season of the MLB Draft League. Miley made five starts with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and seven total appearances, tallying a 2-1 record, a 2.59 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 24.1 innings of work.
Murray moves to 4-0
AKRON — In a return to his home Buckeye State, Shea Murray improved to 4-0 on the season with 1.2 innings of relief in the Altoona Curve’s 8-5 win over the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A) on Wednesday.
Murray, a Defiance grad, came on with one out and runners on second and third in the eighth inning. A wild pitch allowed a runner to score before an RBI single tied the game at five. Murray issued a walk but got out of the inning on a thwarted steal attempt.
In the ninth, the former Bulldog and current Pittsburgh Pirates’ prospect retired Akron in order with a strikeout and two flyouts to seal the victory despite the blown save.
The 6-6 righthander, 27, is 4-0 with three saves in 24 relief appearances for Altoona with 37 strikeouts and a 3.26 ERA in 30.1 innings.
Willeman earns the win
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After coming on in the fifth inning, Zach Willeman struck out four over 1.2 innings of relief work for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) in a 13-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday.
The Napoleon product entered the fifth with one out and the bases loaded up 11-0 and issued a walk and allowed a two-run double while striking out a pair. The sixth frame went a bit more smoothly with two more strikeouts sandwiching a solo home run.
Willeman, a 25-year-old righty in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system, is 2-2 in 22 relief appearances for Tulsa with a 3.66 ERA, two saves and 43 strikeouts in 32 innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.