Red Sox Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays’ pitcher Matt Wisler throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning on July 11 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Wisler was placed on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a neck strain.

 Scott Audette

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan graduate Matt Wisler was re-called to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday after a stint on the injured list with a neck strain.

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments