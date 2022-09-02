ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan graduate Matt Wisler was re-called to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday after a stint on the injured list with a neck strain.
Wisler, 29, was sidelined and placed on the 15-day injured list on July 27 after feeling neck pain during the Rays’ road trip in Kansas City in July. The former Golden Bear then pitched four games with the Triple-A Durham Bulls from Aug. 24-31, tallying a 9.82 ERA with four runs, five hits and two walks in 3.2 innings, though three of the four runs and both walks came in the first of the four games.
Wisler was 3-3 in 38 appearances for Tampa Bay before being sidelined, making five starts with seven holds and a save. The right-handed reliever has 34 strikeouts, 14 walks and a 2.36 ERA in 42 innings of work.
Willeman struggles for Omaha
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Zach Willeman took one on the chin in Thursday’s relief appearance for the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A) in an 18-6 loss at the St. Paul Saints.
The Napoleon grad came on for the bottom of the eighth and allowed a leadoff runner to reach via error before allowing a triple, RBI single, walk and RBI single for three quick runs. After a strikeout and a single to load the bases, Willeman allowed another RBI single and was lifted.
The ensuing Omaha reliever then allowed a run on a fielder’s choice, a sacrifice fly and a two-run double to add to Willeman’s run total.
Willeman finished with seven runs allowed (three earned), five hits, a strikeout and a walk in 0.1 innings of work. The former Wildcat and current Kansas City Royals’ prospect is 2-2 in 27 appearances in Triple-A with an 8.04 ERA, 28 strikeouts and 28 walks in 28 innings.
LSP earns win in relief
CRESTWOOD, Ill. — Napoleon grad Layne Schnitz-Paxton picked up his fourth win of the season for the independent Windy City ThunderBolts, pitching two innings of relief in an 11-2 win over the Gateway Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Schnitz-Paxton, 24, came on for the fourth inning and pitched two scoreless frames, striking out four of the seven batters he faced while issuing a walk. The former Wildcat and Toledo Rocket is 4-6 in 33 relief outings for Windy City, a member of the Frontier League, with eight saves, 39 strikeouts and a 1.85 ERA in 34 innings.
