CINCINNATI — Art Warren struck out two of the three batters he faced in a scoreless eighth inning for the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in the team’s 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Warren, a Napoleon High School grad, needed 20 pitches to navigate the inning, throwing 15 for strikes. The 29-year-old reliever has a 4.15 ERA with a save and hold in five total appearances for the Reds with six strikeouts and four walks in 4.1 innings.
Wisler earns win for Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan product Matt Wisler earned his first win of the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, pitching the 10th inning of a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.
Wisler allowed a leadoff RBI triple to start the inning in a 0-0 ballgame before surrendering an RBI sacrifice fly. The former Golden Bear righted the ship with a lineout and a strikeout to end the frame before a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th from Kevin Kiermaier won it for Tampa Bay.
Wisler is 1-0 this season with the Rays in seven appearances and one start with seven strikeouts and a 2.45 ERA in 7.1 innings of work.
Willeman faces four in ninth
FRISCO, Texas — Zach Willeman allowed a solo homer in the ninth inning but averted defeat for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A) on Saturday evening in a 12-4 win over the Frisco Roughriders.
Willeman, a Napoleon and Kent State product, issued a strikeout and no walks in the inning, facing four batters. The Kansas City Royals’ prospect, 26, is 0-1 in five games with the Naturals this season with a 3.86 ERA and six strikeouts in seven innings.
Miley nabs first win of '22
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Bryan graduate Deylen Miley earned his first win of 2022 in his third appearance for the Single-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday in a 7-1 win over the Augusta GreenJackets.
Miley, 24, came on in the fifth inning after four no-hit innings from Fayetteville starter Alex Santos. The former Golden Bear pitched 3.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts and four walks in the outing. Miley is 1-1 in three appearances and a start with the Woodpeckers, a Houston Astros affiliate, with a 5.79 ERA, 12 strikeouts and 10 walks in 9.1 innings.
