Rockies Reds Baseball

Cincinnati Reds’ relief pitcher Art Warren throws during the first game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The Rockies won 8-4. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

 Aaron Doster

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan’s Matt Wisler was solid in his first MLB appearance since July 16, pitching a scoreless eighth and ninth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 2-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday.

