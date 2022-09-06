ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan’s Matt Wisler was solid in his first MLB appearance since July 16, pitching a scoreless eighth and ninth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 2-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday.
Wisler, who was sidelined by a neck strain since July 24, struck out one and allowed one hit without a walk in the outing for the Rays. The former Golden Bear, 29, is 3-3 in 39 appearances and five starts for Tampa Bay with 35 strikeouts, 14 walks and a 2.25 ERA in 44 innings.
Warren allows longball
CINCINNATI — Napoleon grad and Cincinnati Reds’ relief pitcher Art Warren surrendered a two-run homer and gave up three unearned runs in the ninth inning of an 8-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
Warren, 29, issued a walk and single to start the frame before recording a strikeout. On a fielder’s choice to short, a throwing error allowed a run to score for Colorado before C.J. Cron homered to right off the former Wildcat.
Warren finished with two strikeouts, two hits and a walk allowed in the outing. The Cincy righthander is 2-3 in 38 appearances for the Reds with three saves, four holds, 39 strikeouts and a 5.86 ERA in 35.2 innings.
Willeman fires
scoreless pair
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Napoleon’s Zach Willeman got back on track for the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A) on Sunday, pitching two scoreless innings in a 4-2 win over the St. Paul Saints.
Willeman, 26, struck out three of the six batters he faced in the fifth and sixth frames, allowing no hits and no walks just three days after allowing seven runs and five hits in 0.1 innings against St. Pau.
The former Wildcat and current Kansas City Royals’ farmhand is 2-4 in the minors this season between Double-A and Triple-A with a save, 56 strikeouts and a 6.49 ERA in 44 appearances totaling 52.2 innings.
Miley fans eight in four frames
KINSTON, N.C. — Though his Fayetteville Woodpeckers lost 5-1, Bryan product Deylen Miley dazzled in a four-inning start against the Down East Wood Ducks (Single-A) on Friday evening.
Miley pitched four scoreless frames in the contest, allowing three hits while striking out eight and walking just one.
The 24-year-old righthander is 3-8 in 23 appearances and 14 starts for Fayetteville, a Houston Astros affiliate, with 102 strikeouts, 56 walks and a 4.92 ERA in 78.2 innings.
Schnitz-Paxton retires batter
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Layne Schnitz-Paxton pitched to two batters in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Windy City ThunderBolts on Sunday in a 4-3 loss to the Washington Wild Things in independent Frontier League baseball action.
Schnitz-Paxton, a Napoleon High School and University of Toledo product, came on with two outs and a runner on. After issuing a walk, the former Wildcat induced a force-out at second to end the threat.
The 24-year-old reliever is 4-6 with a team-best eight saves, 39 strikeouts and a 1.83 ERA in 34.1 innings in 34 outings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.