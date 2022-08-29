WASHINGTON — Art Warren pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday evening in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals.
Warren, a Napoleon native, faced four batters in the frame, allowing one hit and a strikeout with no runs and walks. The former Wildcat has made four appearances since returning from the injured list on Aug. 20 with a 2.08 ERA, five strikeouts and one run allowed in 4.1 innings.
On the year, the 29-year-old righthander is 2-3 with three saves, four holds, 35 strikeouts and a 5.27 ERA in 33 innings of work.
Wisler makes rehab outing
DURHAM, N.C. — Matt Wisler made his third rehab assignment appearance with the Triple-A Durham Bulls on Sunday evening, pitching a scoreless seventh inning in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Sounds.
Wisler allowed a leadoff triple but needed just eight pitches to retire the side thanks to a 9-2 double play in the frame. After his first outing with Durham on Aug. 24 that saw Wislerallow a home run, two walks and three runs overall in 0.2 innings, the Bryan native has not allowed a run in two one-inning efforts on Friday and Sunday.
The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Rays reliever was 3-3 with 34 strikeouts, a save and a 2.36 ERA in 38 appearances, including five starts, over 42 innings before being sidelined with a neck strain on July 27.
Willeman pitches frame
OMAHA, Neb. — Napoleon native Zach Willeman pitched a scoreless fifth inning for the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A) on Friday evening in a 13-8 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
Willeman, a Wildcat and Kent State product, allowed two walks and a hit but recorded a strikeout and kept a run off the board in the frame. The Kansas City Royals’ prospect is 2-2 with Omaha in 25 relief appearances with 27 strikeouts, 23 walks and a 6.75 ERA in 26.2 innings.
Miley dealt defeat
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Bryan’s Deylen Miley suffered his second defeat on the mound on Saturday evening for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A) in a 3-2 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs.
Miley, 24, pitched four innings as the starter for Fayetteville and struck out seven in that span. The former Golden Bear allowed five hits, including two home runs, while allowing one walk.
Miley, a Houston Astros prospect, is 3-8 in 13 starts and 22 overall appearances for the Woodpeckers with a 5.18 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 74.2 innings.
Wildcat grad tagged with loss
AVON — In a return to his home state, Napoleon grad Layne Schnitz-Paxton was tagged with his sixth defeat of the season for the Windy City ThunderBolts in an 8-7 10-inning loss to the Lake Erie Crushers in independent Frontier League baseball action on Thursday.
Schnitz-Paxton, a University of Toledo product, came on for the ninth inning up 7-5 and induced consecutive groundouts before allowing a single and hitting two straight batters. With the bases loaded, the former Wildcat was tagged for a two-run double to send the game to extra innings before a one-out RBI single in the 10th gave Schnitz-Paxton the loss.
The reliever is 3-6 in 32 relief appearances for Windy City with eight saves, 35 strikeouts and a 1.97 ERA in 32 innings of work.
