ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan grad and Tampa Bay Rays’ relief pitcher Matt Wisler pitched two times in two nights over the weekend, earning his third win on Friday and seventh hold of the season on Saturday in a series with the Baltimore Orioles.
Wisler, a 29-year-old righthander, came on Friday in the sixth inning for the Rays with the team trailing 2-1 and struck out the first two batters he faced before allowing a single and a foul-out in the top of the frame. In the bottom of the inning, the Rays tallied a pair of doubles to take a 3-2 lead en route to a 5-4 win.
On Saturday, Wisler entered the game against Baltimore with one out in the top of the sixth inning with Tampa ahead 3-2. The former Golden Bear retired the final two batters of the frame and retired the side in the seventh inning with no earned runs allowed, the seventh straight appearance with that feat.
Wisler is 3-3 in a career-high 38 appearances for the Rays this season with a save, seven holds and five starts. The reliever has a 2.36 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 42 innings of work.
Willeman pitches relief inning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Napoleon native Zach Willeman was tagged with his second blown save of the season for the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers but a late surge gave his team the win in a 13-7 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday.
Willeman, a right-handed reliever for the Storm Chasers, allowed a solo home run in the sixth inning of the contest while retiring the other three batters he faced all by groundout. The former Wildcat and current Kansas City Royals’ prospect is 2-1 in 15 appearances with Omaha with 18 strikeouts and a 4.32 ERA in 16.2 innings. Including a stint with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Willeman is 2-3 with a save, 43 strikeouts and a 4.81 ERA in 39.1 innings in the 2022 season.
Schnitz-Paxton deals scoreless ninth
CRESTWOOD, Ill. — Napoleon grad Layne Schnitz-Paxton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Windy City ThunderBolts in a 6-2 loss to the Lake Erie Crushers in independent Frontier League action on Saturday.
Schnitz-Paxton struck out two of the four batters he faced, allowing one base hit but no runs in the outing. The 24-year-old reliever has a 2-3 record in 21 relief appearances for Windy City with eight saves, 21 strikeouts and a 1.29 ERA in 21 innings of work.
