ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan’s Matt Wisler earned his second win of the 2022 season, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings of relief for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in a 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Wisler came on with two outs in the fifth inning and a runner at second but induced a foulout to end the inning. The former Golden Bear then retired the side in the sixth on nine pitches, including a strikeout. The 29-year-old reliever is now 2-1 this season with Tampa Bay with 14 strikeouts, three walks and a 2.04 ERA in 17.2 innings over 15 appearances, including three starts.

INDIANAPOLIS — Shay Murray pitched 0.2 innings of relief for the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A) on Saturday in a 12-2 loss to the Charlotte Knights.

Murray, a Defiance and Ohio State product, faced eight batters, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk in the sixth inning. The former Bulldog and Pittsburgh Pirates’ prospect has made four appearances and pitched 4.2 innings in Triple-A this season with five strikeouts and a 15.43 ERA.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Bryan grad Deylen Miley was dealt his second loss of the season for the Single-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday afternoon in a 12-6 loss to the Carolina Mudcats.

Miley started for Fayetteville, a Houston Astros affiliate, and pitched 1.2 innings. The former Golden Bear walked six and allowed one hit and five earned runs while striking out a pair. The 24-year-old righthander is 2-2 in seven appearances and four starts for the Woodpeckers with 33 strikeouts and a 4.30 ERA in 23 innings.

