2020 marked a resurgence for Bryan native Matt Wisler in his major league journey and with a new city to call home in his seventh season in the big leagues, the former Bear has hopes of continuing that run.
After being signed by the Minnesota Twins off waivers in late 2019, the righthander and former Golden Bear standout had a career year in the 60-game COVID-affected MLB season.
Wisler made a team-high 18 appearances out of the bullpen for the eventual American League Central champions, recording 35 strikeouts and a 1.07 ERA but did not make an appearance in the Twins’ two Wild Card Series games.
Fast forward two months after the end of the Twins’ playoff run and the organization elected not to tender Wisler a contract. Enter the San Francisco Giants, who agreed with Wisler on a one-year, $1.15 million contract and became the sixth pro jersey for the righthander to don.
“For me it was good that we got it done quick, the Giants came calling and gave me an opportunity to pitch in the back end of a bullpen entering a season, which is what I wanted,” said Wisler, a seventh-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in 2011. “It’s something that hopefully means I can come here and be counted on in the big leagues. I’m excited to be here.”
Last season saw squads in a sprint-to-the-finish mindset with a 60-game season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, along with alternate sites for the big league club, constant testing and a delayed start to the year.
This time around, Wisler is able to get back into the routine of preparing for a 162-game campaign in 2021 and taking part in the grind.
“It’s definitely more normal this year and if our team’s able to get to the 85 percent (threshold of players vaccinated), things will get a little closer to normal,” said Wisler, referring to MLB’s directive that teams can relax some restrictions for players if teams have 85 percent of their squad vaccinated. “We’re playing 162 this year, that’s something we’re all looking forward to.”
Wisler has made four appearances to date with San Francisco, including a relief appearance on Opening Day that saw the 6-3 hurler allow three runs without recording an out. Wisler bounced back two days later, striking out both batters he faced against the Seattle Mariners before action on Monday and Tuesday against the Padres. Wisler currently holds a 32.40 ERA in 1.2 innings over those four appearances.
Wisler also drew some national attention during his stint with the Twins last season with a sky-high rate of throwing his slider, a pitch that developed into one of the most effective in the league. Wisler threw slider an astounding 83.4 percent of the time, 19 percentage points higher than the next highest in baseball, while recording a 37.9 percent whiff rate. The latter stat is determined by dividing the number of pitches swung at and missed by the total number of swings.
Wisler’s ERA was also helped by the fact that 99.3 percent of runners on base in his outings were stranded.
“They want me slider-heavy as well here,” said Wisler, who has seen time in the big leagues with Atlanta (2015-18), Cincinnati (2018), San Diego (2019), Seattle (2019) and Minnesota. “Some guys have good fastballs, some guys have good sinkers and for me it’s my slider. It comes down to me trusting that and believing in that … I’m going to continue to use that and attack hitters and I believe we can have some of the same success, maybe not the same ERA but a lot of other categories.”
Wisler has a career 19-29 record in 151 games at the major league level with 341 strikeouts, a pair of saves and a 5.06 ERA across 416.1 professional innings.
The former all-Ohio pitcher at Bryan has confidence going into the season but wants to perform at the peak of his abilities.
“I just want to go out there and attack hitters every time I take the mound,” said Wisler, who will turn 29 in September. “I want to pound the zone, make hitters beat me. Guys are paid to do what they do but if I do that and give my best effort and keep my control, it gives me the best chance of success at this level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.