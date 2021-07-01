Williams on base four times

GRANVILLE, W.Va. — Jeron Williams reached base four times while scoring three runs for the West Virginia Black Bears in a 14-4 win over the Frederick Keys on Tuesday.

The former Archbold Bluestreak drew a pair of walks, reached on an error and actually came around to score twice in the third inning alone. Williams also rapped a leadoff single in the fifth frame.

Williams, a transfer to the University of Toledo next season, is hitting .260 in 23 games and 77 at-bats with the Black Bears with 20 hits, two doubles, 12 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

Miley dealt defeat

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Deylen Miley took the loss for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in a Tuesday tilt at the State College Spikes, allowing five runs over 3.2 innings in a 4-3 loss in MLB Draft League action.

Miley, a Bryan High School product, scattered eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks on the day with three of the five runs being earned. The former Golden Bear is 2-1 in six appearances and four starts for the Scrappers with 34 strikeouts and a 3.26 ERA in 19.1 innings of work.

