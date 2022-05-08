Both Defiance and Wayne Trace were voted as the top seeds in there districts of which the brackets were revealed on Sunday.
As always it will be a tough road for both to get to districts, but both groups are happy with their placements at the top of the district. Tinora, also got the top by in the district in DIII despite being voted the second seed.
Division II
Defiance's near perfect 17-1 overall record earned the top seed in the Archbold district where they will await the winner of seventh-seeded Rossford (7-9) and 10th-seeded Toledo Woodward.
For head coach Tom Held, picking the top bye was an easy choice.
"You have to go in the top bracket if you are interested in being the home team through the entire bracket so you are pigeon-holed," he said. "And unlike other districts, we aren't allowed to pass."
Ottawa-Glandorf (11-5) earned the fifth seed in the district and could potentially play Defiance in district semifinals but they'll have to get through sixth seeded Maumee first.
At the bottom of the bracket, Napoleon and Bryan were the two and three seeds in the district. The Wildcats selected a bye and await the winner of the eighth seed Toledo Central Catholic and the ninth seed Wauseon (5-13). The Golden Bears (10-6) will play fourth seeded Van Wert (9-6) in sectional finals.
"Anybody can come out of this district, there's really not a big difference between anyone," Defiance head coach Tom Held said. "That's the beauty of baseball anybody can beat anybody on any day. "
Division III
Tinora didn't earn the top seed in the Defiance district but it would be hard to tell that from looking at the bracket.
Top-seeded Ottawa Hills decided to go to the bottom of the bracket and forgo their chance at a bye. They'll take on Delta (0-17) in sectional semis and then potentially the winner of 11th-seeded Paulding (9-9) and ninth-seeded Liberty Center (10-6).
As for Tinora (12-2), they'll get the top bye which means they'll be the home team all the way through the district. It was a pleasant surprise for Rams skipper Brent Renollet.
"It did surprise me a little bit that they (Ottawa Hills) did that," he said. "But that opened up the top of the bracket and makes the home team all the way until regionals if we get that far. So that was something that we had to take advantage of."
The Rams will play the winner of eight seed Otsego (10-3) and 10th-seed Fairview (13-7) in sectional finals.
Also in the top half of the bracket is the fifth Archbold (11-5) who are streaking as of late after a slow start. They play the lowest seed Northwood before potentially taking on the winner of 12th-seeded Swanton (5-8) and fourth-seeded Evergreen (12-5).
At the bottom of the bracket, third-seeded Liberty Benton took the second bye and will await the winner of the sixth-seed Van Buren and the seven seed Lake (12-5).
Renollet knows how tough getting out of this district will be despite the favorable draw.
"The district is probably as good as it has ever been," he said. "Everybody has a legit number one kid that throws at least 85. (D.J) Newman is going to Bowling Green, there's a kid (Jospeh Dzierwa, Otsego) going to Michigan State so everybody's got a darn good pitcher. It's loaded so you just have to play fundamental baseball and hope you can advance."
Division IV
Wayne Trace took the top seed at the Bryan district after a season that has seen them take a share of the GMC title and sport an overall record of 17-1 to this point.
It is just another historic achievement for seventh-year head man Ryne Jerome and his team who won their first league title since 1986.
"It means a lot to our kids and to our program to be view by most in our district as the number one seed," he said. "It show them that all their hard work up to this point has paid off. Now we just need to continue to work hard and make sure our play from here on out validates that achievement."
The Raiders took the top bye in the district and will play the winner of eight seed Edgerton (4-12) and nine seed Hilltop (6-12).
At the bottom of the bracket is second-seeded Antwerp (10-2) who took the second bye and will play the winner of seven seed Hicksville (5-7) and 12 seed Fayette (3-8).
As for the rest of the bracket, potentially meeting the Raiders in district semis could be fourth-seeded Montpelier (9-7) who took a bye directly beneath Wayne Trace and will play the winner of five seed Ayersville (10-10) and 10 seed Pettisville (3-11).
Below Antwerp is Buckeye Border Conference Champions and third-seeded North Central (10-6) who took the third bye and await the winner of six seed Edon (6-9) and 11 seed Stryker (2-13).
"What stands out the most to me is the potential rematch with multiple conference opponents, specifically teams that we've had some really tough battles with already this season," Jerome said. "That in itself presents a challenge for us but it's one that I believe our kids are looking forward to."
Also in DIV is the Patrick Henry district. Leipsic (11-5) is the top seed in the district while Patrick Henry (9-6) is the second seed. Both took byes at the top of the bracket.
Miller City (9-6) and Kalida (10-8) tooke the other two byes at the bottom. Holgate (8-6) will play Cory-Rawson in sectional semis before a potential matchup with Kalida. Continental (0-9) will play North Baltimore before potentially getting a shot at Leipsic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.